15 Gifts To Buy Your Partner On Amazon For Christmas, Hanukkah, & Kwanzaa
The holidays are here, which means it's time for great food, festive music, and a ton of steadily increasing pressure to find the perfect gifts for all the people you love. It can be, ahem, stressful to try and find the ideal gift for you SO. But when you really nail it and find gifts for your partner for the holidays they truly love, there's nothing quite like seeing that look of excitement on their face as they unwrap them.
Your holiday shopping will likely look a little different this year. The arrival of Covid-19 means that most of your purchasing is going to have to happen online. The good news is that there are practically endless items to choose from just on Amazon alone. Whatever your special someone's into, you can find something to suit every taste. That's great, but it can also be really overwhelming if you don't have a clear idea of where to start. There's no need to fall down the online shopping rabbit hole, however. Whether they're more into tech, self-care, or just something fun, here are some gifts you can scoop up on Amazon that they'll be touched to receive.
1. LuMee Halo by Paris Hilton
If your partner loves taking selfies or lives for making TikTok vids, this adorable case featuring an LED ring light can really brighten up their life.
2. Cactus Embroidery Starter Kit
Maybe your partner is seeking a creative outlet, or maybe they just want to get out their frustration by stabbing things a lot. Either way, this adorable embroidery starter kit covers all the bases.
3. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer
Our phones are full or adorable pics (like of you and your SO getting all cute and cozy) just sitting there in a digital vault. Set them free with this smartphone printer.
4. “Friends” Edition Trivial Pursuit
Does your SO think they know more about Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe than you? Set them straight with a holiday game night playing the Friends edition of Trivial Pursuit.
5. Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector
Does your partner miss movie date nights? Put the theater in the palm of their hand with an HD 1080p portable projector.
6. African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set
Chances are your partner's hands are in need of some serious holiday love after all that washing. Give them the gift of hydrated, happy skin with this set of body butter creams made with two types of shea butter in five different scents.
7. JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
If your partner has an adventurous spirit, this portable bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for them to take on the road — besides you, of course. It's a highly rated speaker that's so versatile it can go practically anywhere. It's even waterproof.
8. Weighted Sherpa Blanket
What's better than snuggling up with someone you love? Snuggling up under the relaxing pressure of a wonderfully fluffy and soft weighted blanket.
9. 10'' Ring Light with With A Tripod Stand
Whether they want to look their best on your Zoom dates or in their Tik Tok videos, this ring light and tripod will make your social-media-savvy partner’s season extra bright.
10. The Magic Palette by Juvia’s
Give the gift of glamor with the Magic Palette from woman-owned beauty brand Juvia’s. With 16 highly pigmented and stunning shades, this is the holiday magic everyone's talking about.
11. Slip Silk Scrunchies
For your trendy love, nothing is chicer and yet more chill than this set of silk scrunchies.
12. "Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood"
Give the gift of laughter with this satirical book on womanhood by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie and Katya.
13. Bevel Shave Starter Kit
For a partner who shaves, a good razor is next-level self-care and the perfect holiday gift. This set features Bevel’s beloved razor along with skin care products that leave their skin smooth and thoroughly hydrated — which will come in handy under the mistletoe.
14. LELO Flickering Touch Massage
Seeking something a little more sensual? Look no further than LELO’s Flickering Touch massage candle. Made from all-natural soy wax, this candle melts at a lower temperature which means you can use its warm massage oil.
15. TONYMOLY's All You Need Mask Set
For the skin care enthusiast in your life, this set of sheet masks really has it all. From their hydrating Rose Sheet Mask to their detoxifying Charcoal Eye Mask, this set has your bases covered. It really is all you need.
While the best part of the holidays is spending time with the one you love, that doesn’t mean they won’t still appreciate a gift that comes from the heart.