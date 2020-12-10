15 Gifts To Buy Your Partner On Amazon For Christmas, Hanukkah, & Kwanzaa

The holidays are here, which means it's time for great food, festive music, and a ton of steadily increasing pressure to find the perfect gifts for all the people you love. It can be, ahem, stressful to try and find the ideal gift for you SO. But when you really nail it and find gifts for your partner for the holidays they truly love, there's nothing quite like seeing that look of excitement on their face as they unwrap them.

Your holiday shopping will likely look a little different this year. The arrival of Covid-19 means that most of your purchasing is going to have to happen online. The good news is that there are practically endless items to choose from just on Amazon alone. Whatever your special someone's into, you can find something to suit every taste. That's great, but it can also be really overwhelming if you don't have a clear idea of where to start. There's no need to fall down the online shopping rabbit hole, however. Whether they're more into tech, self-care, or just something fun, here are some gifts you can scoop up on Amazon that they'll be touched to receive.

1. LuMee Halo by Paris Hilton LuMee Halo by Paris Hilton $69.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon If your partner loves taking selfies or lives for making TikTok vids, this adorable case featuring an LED ring light can really brighten up their life.

2. Cactus Embroidery Starter Kit Cactus Embroidery Starter Kit $14.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Maybe your partner is seeking a creative outlet, or maybe they just want to get out their frustration by stabbing things a lot. Either way, this adorable embroidery starter kit covers all the bases.

3. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer $144.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Our phones are full or adorable pics (like of you and your SO getting all cute and cozy) just sitting there in a digital vault. Set them free with this smartphone printer.

4. “Friends” Edition Trivial Pursuit “Friends” Edition Trivial Pursuit $19.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Does your SO think they know more about Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe than you? Set them straight with a holiday game night playing the Friends edition of Trivial Pursuit.

5. Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector $149.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Does your partner miss movie date nights? Put the theater in the palm of their hand with an HD 1080p portable projector.

6. African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set $54 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Chances are your partner's hands are in need of some serious holiday love after all that washing. Give them the gift of hydrated, happy skin with this set of body butter creams made with two types of shea butter in five different scents.

7. JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $69.95 $39.95 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon If your partner has an adventurous spirit, this portable bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for them to take on the road — besides you, of course. It's a highly rated speaker that's so versatile it can go practically anywhere. It's even waterproof.

8. Weighted Sherpa Blanket Weighted Sherpa Blanket $66.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon What's better than snuggling up with someone you love? Snuggling up under the relaxing pressure of a wonderfully fluffy and soft weighted blanket.

9. 10'' Ring Light with With A Tripod Stand 10'' Ring Light with With A Tripod Stand $32.99 $26.99 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Whether they want to look their best on your Zoom dates or in their Tik Tok videos, this ring light and tripod will make your social-media-savvy partner’s season extra bright.

10. The Magic Palette by Juvia’s The Magic Palette by Juvia’s $21.95 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Give the gift of glamor with the Magic Palette from woman-owned beauty brand Juvia’s. With 16 highly pigmented and stunning shades, this is the holiday magic everyone's talking about.

11. Slip Silk Scrunchies Slip Silk Scrunchies $39 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon For your trendy love, nothing is chicer and yet more chill than this set of silk scrunchies.

12. "Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood" Trixie and Katya Guide to Modern Womanhood $26 $19.71 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Give the gift of laughter with this satirical book on womanhood by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Trixie and Katya.

13. Bevel Shave Starter Kit Bevel Shave Starter Kit $89.95 $85.11 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon For a partner who shaves, a good razor is next-level self-care and the perfect holiday gift. This set features Bevel’s beloved razor along with skin care products that leave their skin smooth and thoroughly hydrated — which will come in handy under the mistletoe.

14. LELO Flickering Touch Massage LELO Flickering Touch Massage $35 | Amazon.com Buy on Amazon Seeking something a little more sensual? Look no further than LELO’s Flickering Touch massage candle. Made from all-natural soy wax, this candle melts at a lower temperature which means you can use its warm massage oil.