Your most ideal situation is to be snuggled up on the couch with a plate of freshly-baked cookies. In one hand, you'd be holding your phone and scrolling through the latest TikTok videos from Charli D'Amelio. In your other hand, you'd be dipping a sweet treat into a glass of milk. These easy TikTok cookie recipes will definitely get you there, and ultimately bake your day a lot better.

Within 30 seconds or so, they'll teach you everything you need to know in order to whip up your favorite baked good from scratch. They'll coach you on how much butter, brown sugar, or flour to add, and what setting to put your oven on. So, whether you're a novice in the kitchen or a total pro, you'll be able to nail a new recipe with ease. You'll be able to walk in your older brother's room, or the home office where your SO is working away, and surprise them with a decadent dessert.

Not to mention, when you're feeling particularly bored, these simple and tasty cookie recipes will give you something to do and snack on. Start by watching these 10 videos, picking the cookie you want to make, and then pulling out the necessary ingredients.

1. These Cookies Have Peanut Butter On The Inside TikTok Make your mouth water with this recipe that puts peanut butter inside of chocolate chip cookies. (Yes, you read that right.) It coaches you through a few simple steps, like wrapping your cookie dough around a Reese's Lava Cube. Bake them and then taste-test them on your own account.

2. These Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Flour-Free Are you running low on flour, or simply would like to skip that ingredient altogether when baking? Look no further than this recipe for flourless chewy double chocolate chip cookies. With almond butter, eggs, cocoa powder, and other ingredients, it's a true treat. Ready, set, bake!

3. These Peanut Butter Cookies Are So Cute And Tasty Grab a fork and a jar of peanut butter from your pantry. This recipe is all about making cookies that are so cute and tasty. Once you're done chilling the dough and baking them in the oven at 325 degrees for 11 to 12 minutes, you'll likely want to take a few pictures for Instagram. Make sure there's room in your camera roll.

4. These Oreo Cheesecake Cookies Went Viral For A Reason Odds are, if you're a loyal user of TikTok, you've seen the Oreo cheesecake cookies pop up on your feed at least once or twice. Here's the deal: They went viral for a reason. They'll make your tastebuds swoon and are well-worth making your next low-key day at home.

5. These Salted Caramel Cookies Require A Few Extra Steps TikTok If you're ready for something more advanced, try this recipe for brown butter salted caramel chocolate chunk cookies. It requires some extra steps like crunching up the brown butter and mixing it with chocolate chunks. However, the result is so tasty.

6. These Snickerdoodles Are Total Crowd-Pleasers Around the holidays, your family may have a tradition of baking cookies together, including these yummy snickerdoodles. They really are a crowd-pleaser, and will surely have your siblings or SO rushing to the kitchen to steal a bite. Be prepared to make them over and over again, OK?

7. These Oatmeal Cookies Are So Classic Oatmeal cookies are so classic, yet underrated. That's why you need to whip them up in your kitchen at home and share them with your followers on social media. Pass this recipe onto them.

8. These Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Seriously Good When you first heard of banana chocolate chip cookies, you may have thought, "Is that good?" Bananas definitely have a bold flavor, but one that actually pairs so well with the tasty ingredients in cookies. Whip these delicacies up when you're free to do so, OK?

9. These M&M Sugar Cookies Are Super Nostalgic TikTok Do you remember going to birthday parties as a kid and going for the M&M sugar cookies on the snack table? Same. So, don't waste another second not embracing this recipe and its super still steps. The result is the perfect combination of delicious flavors and nostalgic vibes.