10 Boo Basket Ideas For Sorority Sisters That Are Just Too Sweet

Showing your fellow sorority sisters how much you care about them is so much fun during spooky season. You can leave their favorite candy with a heartfelt note outside their door, or fill a pumpkin-shaped basket with a boatload of treats, like freshly-baked snicker-doodles or a fuzzy blanket they've had their eye on. That kind of gift is called a "boo basket," and we came up with some adorable boo basket ideas for sorority sisters that'll give your big or little heart eyes.
It doesn't get much cuter than these baskets. Each has a unique or clever theme, and can easily be stuffed with bags of peanut butter cups, confetti shaped like skeletons, and sparkly string lights. To begin, you'll want to pick out the type of basket that makes the most sense for your sister — whether that be one that celebrates the zodiac signs, or one that's jam-packed with cozy items for a night in. Then, you'll want to start hitting "add to cart," and prepping your basket for the goodies that will soon arrive at your front door.
You and your sorority sisters can make a night of this and swap baskets together. Or, you can surprise your big or little with a cute boo basket right before they take their midterms. Here are 10 basket ideas to get you started that are sweet, spooky, and sentimental.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. The Memory Making Basket
You and your sister are pros at making new memories, right? You don't even need a sisterhood-style event to come up with inside jokes and take pictures that are worthy of putting into a wall frame ($20, worldmarket.com). This sisterhood-themed boo basket will surely help you document those mems for a lifetime.
It could be packed with a funny greeting card ($5, ayapaper.co), striped film that your BFF can put in their Polaroid camera ($8, target.com), and a stunning bracelet ($32, madebymary.com) — which you can also buy for yourself to feel even closer to your sorority sister.
2. The Beach Babe Basket
Summer is over, but that doesn't mean you can't get your beach lovin' sister ready for the next sunny season. Your basket can be filled with a classic beach towel ($30, potterybarn.com), and a jet lag face mask ($25, summerfridays.com). You can even put all of your goodies inside of a vintage-style beach bag ($59, businessandpleasureco.com) along with a sustainably made hat ($34, parksproject.us).
3. The Girls' Night Basket
Nights in with your sisters are your jam, which is why you should give your sis a basket filled with crafting supplies like this watercolor paint set ($6, michaels.com), and iconic movies you can watch together like Hocus Pocus, which can be enjoyed while sipping drinks and eating snacks with this Sanderson Sisters Party Pack ($20, spirithalloween.com). To top this basket off, add in a bottle of black nail polish ($9, kaseessnailpolish.com), a bottle of white wine ($23, bigcorkvineyards.com), or an incredibly cozy henley shirt ($168, alpnrock.com) for comfy watching and Instagramming.
4. The Wine Lover Basket
The wine lover in your sorority who's 21 or up will need a basket of goodies that'll let them create a winery experience at home. After all, winter is almost here, and your sister can be prepared for cozy, chill days with this cheese board set ($27, westelm.com), and an adorable bottle of rosé ($25, sipmichaellavelle.com). Purchase and print some of these wine tasting cards ($4, etsy.com), and coasters they can use when placing their glass down on the coffee table, too ($40, jungalow.com).
5. The DIY Queen Basket
Fall and winter are such fun times to do DIY projects such as painting a dresser or turning vases you thrifted into a beautiful display for your bookshelves. Set your sorority sister up for an artsy afternoon or two by gifting her an embroidery kit ($25, etsy.com), a DIY fall-themed, floral arrangement ($79, farmgirlflowers.com), and an organization booklet ($15, ashleyjoneshatcher.com) for creating a space they truly love. If you're feeling extra generous, toss some container labels in your boo basket for even more smiles and "thank you's" ($9, etsy.com).
6. The College Care Package Basket
If you and your sorority sister are tackling virtual classes and midterms right now, then you'll likely make their day by surprising them with a care package boo basket. This basket could include cute sweatbands ($20, lonelyghost.com) that are super fitting for Halloween and fall runs. It can also feature a coffee mug ($20, etsy.com) or a pack steeped coffee bags ($20, chamberlaincoffee.com). Add their favorite chips, pretzels, or candy to this basket along with an AirPods Pro case ($25, riflepaperco.com).
7. The Dessert Table Basket
We weren't lying when we said these baskets are sweet AF. The "Dessert Table" boo basket will prove it, with its cookie scoop ($13, crateandbarrel.com), gourd-shaped cookie cutters ($10, etsy.com), and dozen of vegan (and sparkly) doughnuts ($35, hungrybunnyict.com). Add a box of cupcake mix and sprinkles to this basket that you can have fun with together on a chill Friday night.
8. The Instagram Influencer Basket
One of your sorority sisters might be an Instagram influencer, or will be in the near future. Although they already know the best poses and filters, fill their boo basket up with goods they can use during their next at-home photoshoot.
This could include gold confetti ($3, partycity.com) they can toss at the camera lens, a tiny tripod ($25, bestbuy.com) for their phone, and a corkboard ($25, staples.com) where they can print out pictures of different dreamy locations they want to go to. Include a selfie light ($12, ulta.com) for their next #OOTD, for a boo basket of their absolute dreams.
9. The Beauty Basket
Have you been trying to convince your sorority sister to start a beauty channel on YouTube? If so, then they'd probably squeal over this lip gloss ($19, fentybeauty.com), these blending egg sponges ($18, beautybakerie.com), and this lavender massage oil ($8, sheamoisture.com). While you're packing up your basket, consider adding a loofah and wood nail brush ($9, blkgrn.com) into the mix.
10. The Astrology Basket
Calling all sorority sisters who follow their horoscope on the reg: This astrology basket is for you. It could feature a tarot deck and guidebook ($40, urbanoutfitters.com) to use on the spookiest nights of the year, and the coolest moon journal ($23, ecocollective.com) for them to write down their thoughts during each and every retrograde. To be honest, you may want to keep this astrology candle ($7, etsy.com) and set it up in your room. The look on your sister's face, though, after you give them their boo basket will just be too sweet.