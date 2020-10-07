10 Boo Basket Ideas For Sorority Sisters That Are Just Too Sweet

Showing your fellow sorority sisters how much you care about them is so much fun during spooky season. You can leave their favorite candy with a heartfelt note outside their door, or fill a pumpkin-shaped basket with a boatload of treats, like freshly-baked snicker-doodles or a fuzzy blanket they've had their eye on. That kind of gift is called a "boo basket," and we came up with some adorable boo basket ideas for sorority sisters that'll give your big or little heart eyes.

It doesn't get much cuter than these baskets. Each has a unique or clever theme, and can easily be stuffed with bags of peanut butter cups, confetti shaped like skeletons, and sparkly string lights. To begin, you'll want to pick out the type of basket that makes the most sense for your sister — whether that be one that celebrates the zodiac signs, or one that's jam-packed with cozy items for a night in. Then, you'll want to start hitting "add to cart," and prepping your basket for the goodies that will soon arrive at your front door.

You and your sorority sisters can make a night of this and swap baskets together. Or, you can surprise your big or little with a cute boo basket right before they take their midterms. Here are 10 basket ideas to get you started that are sweet, spooky, and sentimental.

1. The Memory Making Basket FaceTime Friends Card $5 | Aya Paper Co. You and your sister are pros at making new memories, right? You don't even need a sisterhood-style event to come up with inside jokes and take pictures that are worthy of putting into a wall frame ($20, worldmarket.com). This sisterhood-themed boo basket will surely help you document those mems for a lifetime. It could be packed with a funny greeting card ($5, ayapaper.co), striped film that your BFF can put in their Polaroid camera ($8, target.com), and a stunning bracelet ($32, madebymary.com) — which you can also buy for yourself to feel even closer to your sorority sister.

4. The Wine Lover Basket Iris Rosé $25 | Michael Lavelle Wine The wine lover in your sorority who's 21 or up will need a basket of goodies that'll let them create a winery experience at home. After all, winter is almost here, and your sister can be prepared for cozy, chill days with this cheese board set ($27, westelm.com), and an adorable bottle of rosé ($25, sipmichaellavelle.com). Purchase and print some of these wine tasting cards ($4, etsy.com), and coasters they can use when placing their glass down on the coffee table, too ($40, jungalow.com).

5. The DIY Queen Basket Boo-lap! $79 | Farmgirl Flowers Fall and winter are such fun times to do DIY projects such as painting a dresser or turning vases you thrifted into a beautiful display for your bookshelves. Set your sorority sister up for an artsy afternoon or two by gifting her an embroidery kit ($25, etsy.com), a DIY fall-themed, floral arrangement ($79, farmgirlflowers.com), and an organization booklet ($15, ashleyjoneshatcher.com) for creating a space they truly love. If you're feeling extra generous, toss some container labels in your boo basket for even more smiles and "thank you's" ($9, etsy.com).

7. The Dessert Table Basket Floral Pumpkins Cookie Cutter Fall Theme $10 | Etsy We weren't lying when we said these baskets are sweet AF. The "Dessert Table" boo basket will prove it, with its cookie scoop ($13, crateandbarrel.com), gourd-shaped cookie cutters ($10, etsy.com), and dozen of vegan (and sparkly) doughnuts ($35, hungrybunnyict.com). Add a box of cupcake mix and sprinkles to this basket that you can have fun with together on a chill Friday night.