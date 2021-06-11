In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we tried the Pingo Doce soda at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus.

The Avengers assembled Friday, June 4 to welcome guests into the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. I was able to preview the brand new land before it opened, and when you’re there, it’s like you’ve actually stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). You can see Spider-Man flying through the air, run into Thor and Loki chatting, and even try out some Quantum-sized food and drinks at Pym Test Kitchen that are straight out of the MCU. If you’re curious about what the bubbly green sip on the menu is all about, I can assure you Pingo Doce soda tastes like the most refreshing lemon-lime drink ever.

Not only is Pingo Doce a must-have on the menu, but it’s also a fun Easter egg to the films. You first see the Pingo Doce drink in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, thanks to Bruce Banner’s (Edward Norton) job at a bottling plant for the soda in Brazil. It also appears in the Stan Lee cameo in The Incredible Hulk when he takes a sip of Pingo Doce with a bit of Bruce’s gamma radiation DNA inside, and finally, it shows up again in the form of a Pingo Doce poster in 2015’s Ant-Man.

To try some Pingo Doce for yourself, head to the Ant-Man-themed Pym Test Kitchen, and order a fountain drink ($4). You’ll pour your own Pingo Doce from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines on either side of the eatery. Tap on the “Pingo Doce” icon at the bottom right corner of the screen, and a new screen will appear. There, you have the choice of ordering a regular or “zero sugar” version. I tried the regular Pingo Doce. Before you head off to your table, be sure to admire the giant soda cans overhead with expiration dates matching the birthdates of actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who play Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

The best way to describe what Pingo Doce tastes like is if Sprite and vanilla cream soda were mixed together. You might think the combo of vanilla and lemon-lime would be too many flavors, but they actually mix perfectly. It’s light, refreshing, and has the perfect amount of sweetness. The Freestyle machine even says it “radiates delicious flavor to smash your thirst!”

It truly is the drink you need after spending a day walking around Disneyland, or just to wash down a Quantum Pretzel snack that you can share with your entire party. The Pingo Doce is sweet, but not too sweet, and it gives you that refreshing “ahhh” feeling with each sip.

By the end of the day, you may want to Hulk-out on your Pingo Doce fandom. If that’s the case, get the Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can ($23) at Pym Test Kitchen. It’s a larger-than-life version of the can that can hold your Pingo Doce soda for you — and it’s the perfect souvenir to take home. Next time you find yourself at Disneyland, don’t let the green hue scare you off, and make sure to put Pingo Doce on your “must try” list. Disneyland Resort will open to out-of-state visitors beginning June 15.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.