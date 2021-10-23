With Scorpio season beginning on Saturday, Oct. 23, people are either really hype about it or less than thrilled. Scorpio season is full of intense emotions, determination, and is all about deepening emotional bonds. However, as with all seasons of the zodiac, Scorpio season plays out a little differently for each sign, and some people will welcome the intensity with open arms, while others will be counting the days for it to pass like a bad dream. However you feel about the time of year, these Scorpio season 2021 tweets, memes, and jokes all hilariously capture the mood.

As the darker months of fall and magical spooky vibes of October hit once Scorpio season starts, it means less lighthearted moods and more of a fiery intensity that plays out differently depending on your birth chart. Since Scorpio is a fixed water sign, privacy and emotional security will be major during the season, whether for the bad or good. Specifically, signs like Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius will have difficulty coping with Scorpio season’s difficulties and intense vibes. In contrast, signs like Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio will find the season bringing a bit more positivity. However you feel about Scorpio season, there’s sure to be a meme or joke that reflects your sentiments.

Love it or hate it, you’re sure to laugh at these memes that poke fun at the intensity:

Some signs don’t jive with Scorpio season at all. In particular, signs that are notoriously bad matches with Scorpio include Gemini, Leo, and Libra, so these people definitely feel a bit off when it comes to Scorpio season.

Scorpio season lasts through Nov. 22, so whether you like it or not, the intense vibes are here to stay for a while. As for anyone born from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, wear that crown like the boss you are, and happy Scorpio season!