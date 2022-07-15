Free Ice Cream Is Up For Grabs At Carvel, Dippin’ Dots, & More On July 17

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 17 this year and scoop shops are pulling out all the stops to make this year’s sweet celebration one to remember. The deals don’t stop on July 17, with Whole Foods, Serendipity, and Alec’s, to name a few, dropping treats until late July. From straight up free ice cream to sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of frozen desserts, here are 24 National Ice Cream Day deals you need to know.

There’s no better way to enjoy a hot summer day than with cones in hand and the right Insta-worthy ice cream caption as the cherry on top. Whoever said you can’t buy happiness obviously didn’t spend their money on ice cream. With these ice cream deals, you’ll be getting more bang for your buck and happiness (which is priceless). There’s a deal for everyone, from non-dairy treats, to boozy frosé sorbet, and even ice cream perfume for toppings.

Don’t sleep on these National Ice Cream Day deals spanning nationwide. Stop by ice cream favorites like Cold Stone and Dippin’ Dots. Then, go local with Hood in New England or Tipsy Scoop in New York. Take your love for ice cream online with Instagram giveaways by N!CK, So Delicious, and Nestlé Drumstick. Spread, or scoop, the ice cream love.

01 Baskin-Robbins It’s national ice cream week at Baskin-Robbins where the deal runs from July 17 through 23. Enjoy $5 off any purchase of $15 or more, in-store or online.

02 Krispy Kreme The doughnut chain that launched a doughnut-flavored soft serve is offering a BOGO deal of equal or lesser value when you purchase a cone, cup, or shake on July 17. Available in 10 U.S. markets (Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia.; Charleston, West Virginia.; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas) where the Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is being served.

03 Dippin’ Dots The iconic frozen treat will be free in mini cups at participating locations for two-hours on July 17. Each location will have their own giveaway hours, so be sure to check your local store.

04 Dairy Queen Courtesy of Dairy Queen The soft serve queen, DQ is giving $1 off any Dipped Cone — chocolate dip, cherry dip or butterscotch dip (excluding kid cones). The app-only deal is available on iOS or Android for participating DQ locations on July 17.

05 Klondike Enter Klondike’s 100 year anniversary sweepstake to win a “larger-than-life cake” by Buddy Valastro aka Cake Boss. One lucky winner will also get a Klondike Kard for free Klondike treats for a century. Fans in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles can visit the Klondike pop-up on July 17 for free treats.

06 Cold Stone A secret ice cream deal — you’ll need to download the Cold Stone app and sign up to find out what it is on July 17. You can also get free delivery all weekend long from July 15 to 17 for online orders.

07 Carvel Two is better than one with a BOGO deal for a small cup or cone of any Carvel soft serve flavor. The new Brookie, brownie-cookie, flavor launched on June 27, just in time for you to try the dessert blend on National Ice Cream Day.

08 Whole Foods Market Courtesy of Whole Foods There’s many ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Whole Foods. From now until July 19, save 25% on all ice cream and frozen treats. Plus, Prime members get an additional 10% off. On July 17, three Whole Foods stores will be giving out free sundaes to the first 500 customers in Burbank, Los Angeles; Brooklyn, New York; and Lamar, Austin.

09 DiGiorno The frozen pizza company is venturing into cone territory with DiGiorno Crust Cones exclusively in a sweepstake to win a DiGiorno Crust Cones kit complete with pints of strawberry tomato basil and parmesan cheese-flavored ice cream pints.

10 Wildgood The first plant-based ice cream made with extra virgin olive oil is 25% off at Whole Foods from July 6 to 19, and on sale at Sprouts Farmers Market for $5.99. It’s typically $9 a pint.

11 Van Leeuwen The Brooklyn-founded French ice cream is giving 17% off for all ice cream purchases online with code “GOODICECREAM” on July 17.

12 N!CK Courtesy of Nick's Tag all your friends with a “Nick-ish name” like Nicole, Nikki, Niko, Nikhil, Nikita, or just Nick, for N!CK ice cream’s annual Instagram giveaway until July 18 to win prizes, including a year’s worth of Nick’s ice cream. Not on IG? You can also enter online.

13 Hood The New England-based ice cream brand is going on tour to hand out free ice cream across New England from July 14 to 24. Hood will be joined by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on July 15 in Boston. Check out all the stops on Hood’s Instagram page.

14 KIND The KIND Better Than Ice Cream truck will be stopping in Seattle to give out free KIND FROZEN Treat Bars and succulents. Plants and ice cream, what’s not to love? Catch them at West Lake Park at 401 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101 on July 17, while supplies last.

15 McConnell’s The California-based scoop shops are giving an extra scoop with purchase of a single cup or cone for double the fun on July 17. Can’t find a store near you? Shop online and get 20% off with code “NICD2022” from July 16 to 17.

16 Tipsy Scoop Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop The boozy scoop for ice cream lovers 21 years or older, Tipsy Scoop will be partnering with Bridge Lane Wine to hand out free scoops of Frosé All Day Sorbet to the first 25 customs at locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Beach.

17 The Ice Cream Shop The online shop that carries brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, and Magnum is offering $5 off with any purchase on DoorDash on July 16 and 17 with the code “ICECREAM5” at checkout.

18 So Delicious Stand a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners to snag a year’s worth of So Delicious Wondermilk frozen dessert by entering the Instagram sweepstake from now until July 17.

19 Nestlé Drumstick Show your love for Drumstick by getting a temporary (or permanent) tattoo of a Drumstick ice cream. Share it on Instagram or Twitter by July 31 for the chance to be one of five winners to score a year’s supply of Drumstick.

20 Alec’s Courtesy of Alec's Scoop with a purpose, Alec’s Ice Cream is donating 35% of all proceeds from pints sold in July to non-profit organization Kiss the Ground. You’ll also be automatically entered into a raffle to win a year’s supply of Alec’s Ice Cream when you purchase a six-pack this month.

21 Madison Brown The ice cream with fans like DJ Khaled and Kris Jenner is on sale at Walmart from now until July 17 for $29.94 (normally $68.98) for a six-pack of pints.

22 Serendipity Selena Gomez’s ice cream brand is partnering with delivery company Gopuff to satisfy your late night ice cream cravings with free delivery on three pints or more from July 14 to 22.

23 Porsche The sports car company is teaming up with Chicago-based Pretty Cool Ice Cream to drop five limited-edition ice cream popsicles inspired by Porsche paint colors. Pull up at Pretty Cool’s store at 709 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 from noon to 3 p.m. CT on July 17 to get a taste of the complimentary ice cream pops on a first come, first serve basis.