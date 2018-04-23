44 Captions For Your Summer Ice Cream Pics That'll Seriously Cool You Off

There are some moments in life that are too good. Sometimes it’s the little things that mean the most, like the first sunny, warm day after a long, cold winter. Or visiting home after you've been homesick, jumping in bed after an exhausting day, and, of course, when you get a fresh ice cream cone. What is it about ice cream that makes any situation better? If you're having a bad day, good day, or anything in between, it'll probably make you happier. (OK, yes, it's probably the sugar rush, but still.) When you post your favorite ice cream photos this year, you’ll need some sweet ice cream captions to go along with it.

Ice cream pics make the best summer Instagram posts. They're bright, they're sweet, and it's impossible not to smile when you see it. Whether you prefer your ice cream doused in sprinkles or piled so high you'd never finish it, nothing looks more fun in a picture than your sweet treat. Trust me, I'm guilty of posting a few ice cream Instagram pics now and then, too.

So when you head out for ice cream, don't forget about this list of caption options. The ice cream captions are endless, especially when you consider the emoji possibilities to pair with them.

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." "Daydreams and ice creams." "Every day should start with coffee and end with ice cream." "A balanced diet is an ice cream in each hand." "Ice cream is cheaper than therapy." "It's always ice cream o’clock somewhere." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream... which is pretty much the same thing." "Life is like ice cream. Enjoy it before it melts." "It's never too cold for ice cream." "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You" "Never settle for just one scoop." "All you need is ice cream." "Eat ice cream for daily happiness." "Ice cream is duct tape for the heart." "The only man worth chasing this summer is the ice cream man." "Ice cream is totally an acceptable meal at this point." "Ice cream makes everything better." "You can't be sad when you're eating ice cream." "Ice ice baby!" — Vanilla Ice, "Ice Ice Baby" "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong "Life is short, eat dessert first." — Jacques Torres "I followed my heart and it led me to ice cream." "Peace, love, and ice cream." "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader. Sell ice cream." "If we are what we eat, well, I am awfully sweet." "Ice cream cravings are not to be taken lightly." "I make ice cream disappear. What's your superpower?" "I want dinner, but I want ice cream more." "You just got served." "The ice cream says it'll be OK, so I'll go with that." "Can't buy me love, but you can buy me ice cream." "My heart says eat more ice cream." "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." "Tomorrow we broccoli, but today we ice cream." "Go shawty, it's sherbert day." “Get it before it melts.” “It’s hot out there, y’all.” “Sweet like summer candy.” “Let it melt in your mouth.” “Double scoop or nothing.” “You got soft-served.” “When you play the game of cones, you win. Always.” “Sundae in the park with sprinkles.” “Scoop, there it is.”