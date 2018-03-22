24 Ice Cream Quotes For Instagram That You'll Be So Sweet On

Bring on the warm weather, please. I don't know about you, but I'm so ready for those sizzling summer days when grabbing a delicious ice cream cone is the most refreshing thing to do. But I don't really need to use the time of year as an excuse to savor some of that creamy deliciousness. I'll have ice cream with my girls as a movie night snack, to end a perfect dinner date with bae, or on top of waffles at brunch — no matter what the weather is doing outside. Everything is just better a la mode. That's why it's no wonder we're all screaming for ice cream, and you can use ice cream quotes for Instagram captions when you want to post that pic of your favorite treat.

I'm such a foodie, and would rather see a bunch of photos on my Insta feed of colorful sundaes rather than a scenic pic any day. No offense to sunsets — they're beautiful, too. I just only have eyes for ice cream. So, you know I will be the first to like your picture of a sundae covered in rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream. Now all you need for the cherry on top of this post is the perfect caption. You've already restrained yourself enough to snap the pic before diving in, so don't make yourself wait any longer by coming up with a caption on your own. These 24 ice cream quotes express exactly how you feel anyway, and will have your heart totally melting.

1. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream and that is pretty much the same thing." — Unknown

2. "No, I was just good at holding ice cream cones." — Mitch Hedberg

3. "I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream." — "Ice Cream"

4. "Life is like an ice cream, enjoy it before it melts." — Unknown

5. "Never ask a woman who is eating ice cream straight from the carton how she's doing." — Unknown

6. "One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating." — Luciano Pavarotti

7. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen, "Let It Go"

8. "Forget art. Put your trust in ice cream." — Charles Baxter

9. "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong

10. "If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it." — Unknown

11. "It was the color of someone buying you an ice cream cone for no reason at all." — Lemony Snicket

12. "Tomorrow we can eat broccoli, but today is for ice cream." — Malory Hobson

13. "Lieutenant Dan, I got you some ice cream. Lieutenant Dan, ice cream!" — Forrest Gump

14. "The best time for ice cream is always." — Unknown

15. "There were some problems only coffee and ice cream could fix." — Amal El-Mohtar

16. "Ice cream is cheaper than therapy." — Unknown

17. "I guess ice cream is one of those things that are beyond imagination." — L.M. Montgomery

18. "I never say no to an ice cream." — Ingrid Betancourt

19. "When I'm no longer rapping, I want to open up an ice cream parlor and call myself Scoop Dogg." — Snoop Dogg

20. "Living life without a purpose is like having an ice cream cone in your hand, letting it melt and drip without eating it. It was yours to enjoy, but you lost it!" — RVM

21. "Sometimes all you need is love... Oh wait! And ice cream, and chocolate to go along with it as nowadays love is anything but sweet." — Megha Khare

22. "When I have bad days, I just eat lots of chocolate ice cream and dance to the 'Lion King' soundtrack. It's really odd, but it's true." — Blake Lively

23. "When I was a kid, I used to think, 'Man, if I could ever afford all the ice cream I want to eat, that's as rich as I ever want to be.'" — Jimmy Dean

24. "My love for ice cream emerged at an early age — and has never left!" —Ginger Rogers