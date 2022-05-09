Boba has certainly become a fan-favorite around the globe in recent years, and now, you can look forward to ordering a similar sip at a chain you usually count on for an after-dinner scoop. Baskin-Robbins unveiled new Tiger Milk Bubble Tea on Monday, May 9, and the menu item puts a twist on boba (thanks to boba-like popping bubbles) with some seriously tasty ingredients. Since it’s a spin on the OG drink with new additions, you may be wondering: What’s in Baskin-Robbins’ Tiger Milk Bubble Tea? It’s certainly a sweet innovation.

Thankfully for fans, Baskin-Robbins is getting in on the boba rage with the release of its own version of the creamy pick-me-up. Baskin-Robbins’ Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is a celebration of Taiwanese milk tea, which usually consists of tea, milk, and boba. With many of the same base ingredients, you’ll instantly recognize flavors in the OG sip, but the chain also put its own twist on the drink with the addition of one sweet ingredient: ice cream.

What’s In Tiger Milk Tea?

Just like classic Taiwanese milk tea, Baskin-Robbins’ Tiger Milk Bubble Tea starts with brown sugar syrup drizzled like “tiger stripes” on the sides of your cup. Then, black tea, whole milk, and a layer of brown sugar popping bubbles are added for a combo of creamy sweetness. It’s the first time that Baskin-Robbins is using the boba-inspired popping bubbles that burst with brown sugar flavor. According to Baskin-Robbins, you can expect a “similar texture” to Dunkin’s popping bubbles, but a “completely new flavor.” Finally, the concoction is finished off with a scoop of the chain’s classic vanilla ice cream which, of course, gives it that Baskin-Robbins touch.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

If you’re not familiar with popping bubbles, the boba-like balls made their debut in June 2021 at Dunkin’. They’re not exactly boba, and they don’t contain corn starch like classic tapioca-based boba, but they do look a lot like the popular drink addition and burst open with flavor when you bite them.

How Much Caffeine Is In Tiger Milk Tea?

Baskin-Robbins’ Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is not only a sweet innovation, but with 42-milligrams of caffeine per drink, it can also be a good option when you’re looking for a boost of energy.

How Long Is Tiger Milk Tea Available?

If you’re ready to get a taste of Baskin-Robbins’ spin on Tiger Milk Bubble Tea, you can purchase the sip at nationwide stores, and it’ll cost you $5.19 for a 16-ounce size. BTW, the sip is only available for a limited time this spring and summer, so it’s a good idea to act quickly before it disappears.

Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is one of Baskin-Robbins’ first new releases since the company rebranded in April 2022. Ditching its old logo and taking on a new motto — “Seize the yay!” — Baskin-Robbins wants customers to celebrate simple moments of joy with ice cream. TBH, the addition of ice cream to a boba tea will definitely bring some joy.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

When you head Baskin-Robbins to pick up a Tiger Milk Bubble Tea this spring and summer, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.