Dunkin’s New Popping Bubbles Look So Much Like Boba

Running on Dunkin’ is getting a patio season upgrade with the launch of a sweet new drink accompaniment: Popping Bubbles. With its official release just days away on June 23, you might be wondering what Dunkin' Popping Bubbles are and what to expect when you take a bite. Ready your tastebuds for a pop of summertime flavor.

Described as “strawberry flavored red bubbles,” according a press release sent from Dunkin’ to Elite Daily, the Popping Bubbles look like bright red balls (a hue they owe to plant-based sources) and promise to add refreshing berry notes to your sip of choice and, true to their name, pop in your mouth. While these Popping Bubbles look like the dark balls typically found in boba tea, they’re actually quite different. According to an images of the Popping Balls ingredients shared by Dunkin’, they’re made, in part, with corn syrup, sugar, apple juice concentrate, and corn starch as opposed to tapioca starch found in classic tapioca balls.

So while this isn’t a boba replicate, Dunkin’ is still serving up Popping Bubbles in a similar fashion to what you’d get when ordering a traditional bubble tea. Any drink you order with Popping Bubbles will be accompanied by a pink and orange wide paper straw to help you sample the strawberry flavors and popping texture with each sip. Starting on June 23, Dunkin’ stans can sample the fun new offering at participating DD locations by adding Popping Bubbles to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverage for just 70 cents.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To celebrate the launch of the Popping Bubbles, Dunkin will be holding an instant win game online at www.dunkinpoppingbubbles.com. From July 2 through July 31, you can visit the website and virtually choose a bubble to pop to see if you win one of the daily prizes. Thousands of people will be picked each day to take home everything from Dunkin’ gift cards and inflatable pool rafts to $5,000 in cash for a dream vacation. You don’t need to make a purchase to enter, so there’s no reason not to cast your name into the ring for one of these sweet prizes.

Once the Popping Bubbles drop on June 23, you might want to considering ordering through the Dunkin’ app or online to make sure that the new offering is available at your closest location before you make the trip. If you order Popping Bubbles with your favorite DD sip in-store, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.