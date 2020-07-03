With each new season, coffee chains release limited edition drinks and special menu items for diners to enjoy. Coffee lovers eagerly wait for their yearly jolt of pumpkin spice in the fall, and the first sip of peppermint mocha in the winter. This summer, Dunkin' is testing out new bubble tea drinks, so open your app and find the nearest location selling them to give it a taste.

While Dunkin' is mainly known for delicious coffee, if you look into the menu, you'll see that the fast food chain offers a wide variety of teas, frozen drinks, and more. The Dunkin' bubble tea will be the latest add to the menu, following the success of the Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit refreshers which were added in June.

Over the past few years, bubble teas have become increasingly more popular in the United States, so it's no surprise Dunkin' wants to get in on the action. The drink, which originated in Taiwan, starts with a tea base and is blended with milk, fruit, and juices. The best part for many is the bottom, which is filled with chewy tapioca pearls.

Dunkin's bubble tea will combine the chain's classic iced green tea with new strawberry popping bubbles “that burst in your mouth for an explosion of strawberry sweetness with each sip," the company said in a press release obtained by MassLive.

"Guests can also enjoy Popping Bubble Dunkin’ Refreshers, with strawberry popping bubbles added to Dunkin’ Refreshers’ combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins for a boost of brightness and energy," the press release added. "Both are served with a special, extra-wide Bubble paper straw."

The company also announced plans to try out Bubble Iced Coffee, which, like the Bubble Iced Tea “are sweetened with brown sugar syrup and new brown sugar-flavored bubbles for delicious sweetness you both can sip and chew." They both, of course, come with the special Bubble paper straw.

For now, Dunkin' will be testing out the bubble tea at select locations in Massachusetts from July 1 to August 18. Fingers crossed they'll roll out the new menu item at additional locations in the very near future for all Dunkin' lovers to try out.