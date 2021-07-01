11 Dunkin’ Sips To Pair With Strawberry Popping Bubbles For All The Boba Vibes

On June 23, Dunkin’ rolled out the ultimate summer drink accompaniment in the form of Popping Bubbles, which are boba-like balls of strawberry goodness that pop in your mouth. Made from a blend of simple syrup, apple juice concentrate, and corn starch, the bright red additions offer fruity flavor and ‘Gram-worthy photo-ops. You can add Popping Bubbles and their accompanying special wide straw to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverage for just 70 cents.

For a strawberry flavor explosion on your next Dunkin’ run, click through these tasty Dunkin’ Popping Bubbles drink ideas.