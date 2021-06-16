Add Dunkin’s New Popping Bubbles To Almost Any Drink

Get ready to take your fave sips to the next level with Dunkin’s new Popping Bubbles. The chain is dropping the add-on, which consists of strawberry-flavored bursting bubbles, on June 23. There’s no one drink that comes with the Popping Bubbles, so if you’re planning on ordering the new ingredient with your next summer sip, you’ll want to know the price of Dunkin’s Popping Bubbles.

Dunkin’s new Popping Bubbles, which the brand announced on June 16, are arriving just in time for the summer on June 23. The small bubbles are packed with strawberry flavor that’ll actually burst in your mouth for a super tasty (and thrilling) sippin’ experience. The bubbles, which have a distinct reddish-pink hue, get their ‘Gram-worthy color from plants. The best part is, you can add the tasty add-ons to any iced or frozen drinks of your choice.

If you’d like to add the bubbles to your next sip, the burstin’ ingredient will launch on June 23 at participating nationwide Dunkin’ locations. Since Popping Bubbles are an add-on, you’ll need to pay an extra fee on top of your usual drink charge. Depending on the location, it’ll cost you an additional 70 cents. If you add Popping Bubbles to a medium Coconut Refresher ($3.29), for example, your total cost will be $3.99. Considering the Popping Bubbles are a 70-cent addition, you can definitely switch up your go-to order once in a while without busting your budget. With their strawberry flavor, Popping Bubbles pair well with plenty of drinks at Dunkin’, including the fruity new Coconut Refreshers or Lemonade.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

BTW, any drink you order with Popping Bubbles will come with a new pink and orange straw that’s wider than usual. The festive new straws were created just for sippin’ on the bubbles.

Dunkin’ is also kicking off the launch of Popping Bubbles with a new instant win online game that could win you $5,000. Other sweet prizes include Dunkin’ gift cards, inflatable pool rafts, and more. All you’ll have to do is head to the Dunkin’ Popping Bubbles website from July 2 through July 31 to play.

When heading to Dunkin’ to try out the new Popping Bubbles and add some fun to your usual sip, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.