It's time to welcome the warmer weather with new sips at Dunkin'. Dunkin' has a new line of Refreshers that feature plenty of tropical flavors, thanks in part to the chain's new coconut milk offering. If you're wondering exactly what's in Dunkin's Coconut Refresher, the sip is certainly a treat for your eyes and your taste buds.

Dunkin's new Coconut Refresher — the latest addition to the brand's lineup of Refreshers — launches in Dunkin' locations nationwide on April 28. ICYDK, Dunkin' Refreshers feature iced green tea paired with fruity flavors and B vitamins for a refreshing pick-me-up. The new Coconut Refresher, however, has a few differences that set it apart from the OG sips. In it, you'll find coconut milk, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins, and it comes in three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.

The biggest change in the new Coconut Refresher is the coconut milk, which takes the place of green tea and gives it a creamy finish. That, in turn, affects how much caffeine you can expect to get from the tropical sip. A medium Dunkin' Refresher serves up about 99 milligrams of caffeine. Dunkin's Coconut Refresher gets its boost from a green tea extract found in the flavor concentrate, and you'll get 46 milligrams of caffeine in a small, 68 milligrams in a medium, and 91 milligrams of caffeine in a large, according to Dunkin'.

OK, now for what to expect when you sip. After you snap a pic of the Instagram-worthy colors, you'll get a combo of strawberry and dragon fruit flavors in the Pink Strawberry Coconut Refresher. Golden Peach boasts peach and passion fruit flavors, and Purple Pomegranate is a blend of blueberry and pomegranate.

When you add a Coconut Refresher to your Dunkin' run, it'll cost you $2.99 for a small, $3.29 for a medium, and $3.59 for a large. To try it on the cheap, you can score a medium Coconut Refresher in any flavor for only $3 through May 25.

If you want a non-dairy twist with more of an energy boost, you can also enjoy coconut milk in Dunkin's new Coconutmilk Iced Latte. The non-dairy sip puts a twist on your usual iced coffee with its creamy blend of espresso and coconut flavors. You can pick up the iced drink in small ($4.09), medium ($4.49) or large ($4.89) sizes.

When you swing by Dunkin' to try out the new coconut milk sips and make your Dunkin' run tropical AF, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.