Dunkin' is taking its non-dairy options to the next level with a creamy new addition. Dunkin' is offering coconut milk as a dairy alternative, and you can try it out in a whole slew of tasty new sips. The refreshing beverages will pair perfectly with your pool days and backyard chillin' this season.

Dunkin' unveiled details of its new dairy alternative on April 26, and you won't have to wait long for the creamy goodness to hit stores. Beginning April 28, customers can enjoy new sips featuring coconut milk as well as customize any of the brand's hot and iced drinks with the offering. Coconut milk joins Dunkin's lineup of popular dairy alternatives, including almond milk, which was introduced in 2014, and oat milk, which was released in 2020.

If you'd like to switch up your next sip with the addition of coconut milk, you have a couple options. You can add coconut milk to any non-espresso drink for free, but there is a 50-cent fee to add coconut milk to espresso-based sip, depending on the Dunkin' location.

To celebrate the release, you can try Dunkin's new Coconutmilk Iced Latte. According to the Dunkin' press release, it's a "delicious blend of roasted espresso notes and subtly sweet, nutty coconut." You can grab the new sip in a small ($4.09), medium ($4.49) or large ($4.89) size.

You can also try out the dairy alternative in Dunkin's new Coconut Refreshers, the latest addition to the brand's lineup of Refreshers. The new beverage offers a "boost of energy and bursts of flavor," according to the release. The Coconut Refreshers combine coconut milk, B vitamins, and fruity flavors, and it's available in three tropical flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

It's unclear if there's green tea in the Coconut Refreshers similar to the brand's other Refreshers. Elite Daily reached out to Dunkin' for more information on the Coconut Refresher's ingredients, but did not hear back at the time of publication. You can pick up a Coconut Refresher at nationwide Dunkin' locations in a small ($2.99), medium ($3.29), or large ($3.59) size. To kick off the launch, you can pick up a Medium Coconut Refresher in any flavor for $3 through May 25.

