Dunkin' fans will have another option to consider when ordering their coffee. Adding another plant-based milk to its menu, Dunkin' is offering fans the chance to get another non-dairy option besides almond milk. Dunkin' is adding oat milk to their menu in spring 2020, along with a brand new latte, but that means you're going to have to wait a while.

The oat milk at Dunkin' won't be making an appearance at its locations nationwide until the spring, so that means fans have to wait until the end of march, at the least, until the dairy-free option is in their local Dunkin' store. When the milk does make it to your nearby shop, the star of the show will be the new Oatmilk Latte. Made with Dunkin's handcrafted espresso and creamy oat milk, the drink will be available both hot and iced. The oat milk will also be available in any hot or iced coffee, cold brew option, and frozen sip. IMHO, Dunkin's addition of another delicious dairy-free option for its customers is going to make a huge difference for anyone who's seeking a dairy-free drink, as the only other non-dairy option they carry in-store is almond milk.

There's some good news, too, if you're on the West Coast. Those who live in California will be getting a special preview of the Oatmilk Latte ahead of the nationwide launch in spring. The exclusive preview event will happen every Friday in January at participating Dunkin' locations from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT. Californians who want to try the Oatmilk Latte can score a free sample during the event.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

This announcement from Dunkin' comes just two days after Starbucks announced its own oat milk addition to its menu. However, Starbucks has yet to announce a widespread release. Currently, Starbucks' new oat milk and Oatmilk Honey Latte are only available in 1,300 participating stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Coffee lovers seeking a chance to taste sips with the oat milk at Starbucks can only do so at those Midwest locations, as well as some Starbucks Reserve locations, like the Reserve Roasteries in New York and Seattle. Starbucks fans shouldn't worry much, though, as the oat milk will most likely end up in every state eventually.

Now, you've got something to look forward to this spring (besides the warmer weather). Mark your calendar with a reminder so you can try the new oat milk at Dunkin'.