Baskin-Robbins has certainly become a classic for those times when you’re looking for a chilly treat to sweeten your day. And after 77 years, the chain is rebranding — and churning out more than just new ice cream innovations. There are plenty of ways you can “seize the yay” — which is the company’s new tagline, BTW — as you check out the Baskin-Robbins 2022 rebrand that features a new logo, three new limited-edition ice cream flavors, and the chain’s first-ever branded merch collection.

Baskin-Robbins unveiled its rebrand on Monday, April 11 and “seizing the yay” means celebrating the simple moments of joy that ice cream can bring to your day, according to the company’s press release. You’ll immediately notice Baskin-Robbins’ rebrand when you visit your local store, since there’s a whole new look for its logo, packaging, employee uniforms, and more. And of course, you can also take part in the festivities with Baskin-Robbins’ three new flavors (including a non-dairy option!) and so much merch. Seriously, you might just be persuaded to wear your love of ice cream on your sleeve, To get you started on your celebration with Baskin-Robbins, check out the details on new logo, flavors, merch, and packaging.

New Logo

Baskin-Robbins unveiled a sleek update to its OG logo — like before, it features the letters “BR” and the numbers “31” highlighted inside the letters in a different color. However, the logo comes in a new font as well as a new color pairing (pink and brown) that adds a contemporary spin to a classic. You can spot the new logo everywhere from your local Baskin-Robbins store to your ice cream pint packaging.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

The previous logo was blue and pink, with a more playful vibe.

Flavors

There are three sweet new ice cream flavors you can get a taste of at nationwide Baskin-Robbins locations for a limited time. Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk is a sweet dairy alternative to the brand’s classic Mint Chocolate Chip flavor. It features a coconut milk base combined with mint, chocolate chunks, and a fudge swirl.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

The Ube Coconut Swirl features coconut-flavored ice cream with purple ube-flavored swirls that’s made from real ube (purple yam) from the Phillippines. The result is a sweet treat with vanilla and nutty hints.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Totally Unwrapped is Baskin-Robbins’ Flavor of the Month, and it’s inspired by the classic candy bar. It features a sweet and salty combo that blends peanut butter and chocolate ice cream with fudge-covered pretzels, fudge, caramel-covered peanuts, and a salted caramel swirl.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Merch

Baskin-Robbins’ new line of branded merch features items that’ll inspire you to “seize the yay” in your daily life. The matching sweatshirt and pant set, which has “Be Happier” printed on it, look so comfy.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Some low-key accessories you can shop for include socks, scrunchies, hats, and caps.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

There’s also a beach towel that’s perfect for warmer days and a dog bandana so that your pooch can also sport the ice cream spirit.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

There’s even a beach cruiser and a skateboard that’ll show off your Baskin-Robbins pride while you’re on-the-go.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

The items will be available exclusively on the Baskin-Robbins website beginning April 18. The merch will only be on sale for a limited time, so it’s a good idea to shop quickly if you see something you like.

Packaging

All your favorite menu items at Baskin-Robbins will get updated packaging with the new logo and design, including ice cream cone wrappers and shakes. You’ll notice a light blue color also joins the color scheme.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Before you head to Baskin-Robbins’ to celebrate its 2022 rebrand with some chilly treats, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.