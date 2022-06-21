I Absolutely Need This Doughnut-Flavored Soft Serve From Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is serving up more than good-lookin’ doughnuts this summer with the introduction of its Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream on June 21. You can literally get swirls of doughnut-flavored goodness right in the same place you score your morning dozen. It’s inspired by the Original Glazed Doughnut, but instead of hot and fresh, this Krispy Kreme ice cream is the frozen treat summer dreams are made of. Plus, seven doughnut-flavored shakes will be on the menu. Unfortunately, the launch that I absolutely need to get my hands on won’t be available in all stores nationwide. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy Krispy Kreme ice cream and shakes at launch.

According to the brand’s June 21 announcement, Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is coming to 10 markets on June 21, with more markets are to be revealed throughout the summer. I know, Krispy Kreme ice cream sounds brand new, but you might’ve heard of Krispy Kreme’s ice cream doughnut sandwiches that launched in July 2019 in Concord, North Carolina — they featured a similar Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream sandwiched between a sliced Original Glazed Doughnut.

The new Original Glazed Soft Serve is softer, lighter, and churned out from a soft serve machine instead of scooped. You can get it in Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, or Chocolate Iced flavors, served in a cone or a cup as well as topped with extras like Original Glazed Doughnut pieces. Oh, and the seven brand new shake flavor creations are also based on doughnut flavors: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled, Cookies & KREME, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The first 10 markets to get their hands on the new summer treats will be:

Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk and Newport News in Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia

Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee

San Antonio, Texas.

Those will be followed shortly after by Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola in Florida; New Orleans; Branson, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas. You can visit the Krispy Kreme site to track down the stores serving the cold treats. Dough not let anyone stop you from following your ice cream dreams.

If your shop isn’t in the initial rollout for the Krispy Kreme ice cream and you still want something a little different than a doughnut, mark your calendar for Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Roll Sundays. No, it’s not soft serve, but the tasty pastry is a cinnamon-y twist on the Original Glazed Doughnut, and it might just keep your taste buds busy until you can get your very own Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream.