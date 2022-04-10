Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Cinnamon Rolls, But Only For 1 Day A Week

Get ready to upgrade your spring weekends with an iconic Krispy Kreme menu item that’s back for 2022. Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Rolls have officially returned to the menu — but there’s a catch. You can only snag the cinnamon goodness during a Sunday special at participating locations across the country, so you’ll want to get filled in on the details before you head out to grab a bite. Thankfully, Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Roll Sundays are here to stay, so you can look forward to adding the tasty weekly event to your usual weekend routine.

Krispy Kreme announced on April 7 that its Cinnamon Rolls are back as a permanent addition to the chain’s menu, which is certainly a welcome announcement if you couldn’t get enough of the treats last year. Of course, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was first introduced in September 2021 to pay tribute to the OG baked good you know and love. In case you need a refresher, Krispy Kreme’s spin on a classic cinnamon roll features yeast-raised dough that’s hand-rolled with cinnamon to give it a super light and airy texture — and it’s all topped with Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze for extra sweetness.

With such rave reviews from fans during its limited-time fall 2021 launch, Krispy Kreme decided to make its Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll a permanent menu item. It’s exclusively available for order in-store or online during the brand’s new weekly event — Cinnamon Roll Sunday — at participating locations nationwide. To find a Krispy Kreme store near you offering the treats, you can use the brand’s store locator.

If you’re looking to get your hands on more than one roll, Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Rolls are also available for a limited time in a four-count box. You can order your box of rolls on Krispy Kreme’s website for pick-up or delivery.

