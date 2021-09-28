OMG, Krispy Kreme Is Selling Cinnamon Rolls Topped With Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Krispy Kreme is paying tribute to a classic treat for the first time ever this fall with the debut of a limited time offering: cinnamon rolls. The classic baked good is such a must-have fall treat, and now you can score one on your regular doughnut run. Krispy Kreme’s new Cinnamon Rolls come in two tasty flavors, including one that’s topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, and there’s a familiar glaze involved. Here’s everything you need to know about the chain’s sweet additions.

Just as Krispy Kreme’s initial fall celebration came to an end on Sept. 26, which marked the last day of the chain’s three limited-edition fall doughnuts, your go-to glazed doughnut spot delivered in a big way. Although the newest baked treats have a familiar shape (and a fan-favorite ingredient) as the doughnuts you know and love, the launch of Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Rolls marks the debut of a brand new sweet for the company. Krispy Kreme’s new Cinnamon Roll offerings officially landed in stores nationwide on Monday, Sept. 27, and they’re a tasty twist on the OG treats you know and love.

Flavors:

The lineup features two flavors you can choose from: Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll. TBH, both sound like they’ll pair well with your PSL. Both doughnuts start off with a super light and airy yeast-raised dough before being hand-rolled in cinnamon. After baking, the treats are then finished off with the brand’s Original Glaze.

If you opt for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch variety, you’ll get a crunchy spin on the OG version since it’s topped off with whole pieces of — you guessed it — Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a swirl of cereal milk icing.

Like Krispy Kreme’s other limited-time collections, the treats are also totally ‘Gram-worthy:

Availability:

The new Cinnamon Rolls launched on Monday, Sept. 27, and they’ll be available at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops through Sunday, Oct. 10. You can buy Krispy Kreme’s new Cinnamon Rolls online and in-store.

Pro tip: Since there are only a limited number of Cinnamon Rolls available daily, it’s a good idea to make morning visits to Krispy Kreme part of your routine this season before they disappear for good.

Price:

Pricing will depend on the location, but for reference, a four-pack of Cinnamon Rolls from a Chicago location costs $9.19 on the Krispy Kreme app. Both Cinnamon Roll varieties are available individually as well as in the Cinnamon Roll four-count box, which comes with two each of the Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls, if you’re into sharing.

When heading out to try Krispy Kreme’s cinnamon roll-inspired doughnuts, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.