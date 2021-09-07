Krispy Kreme Is Dropping New Fall Doughnuts Weekly All September Long

You can look forward to pairing your PSL this fall with some seriously festive Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The chain unveiled three fall-inspired doughnuts on Sept. 2, including the return of its iconic pumpkin spice offering. If you’re wondering how long Krispy Kreme’s fall 2021 doughnuts are available, you’ll certainly want to act fast.

Krispy Kreme is taking fall to the next level with the addition of the new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed Doughnuts to its seasonal collection — and, of course, the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Doughnut is making a comeback. To celebrate the launch, Krispy Kreme is dropping one doughnut collection each week during its three-week “Fall for Glaze” event, so that fans can experience the different fall flavors in a new and unexpected way. You can take part in the event at participating nationwide Krispy Kreme locations throughout September.

The Pumpkin Spice collection — which includes the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts — launched on Monday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 12. All three doughnuts start off with a spiced Original Glazed Doughnut. The Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut also has a cheesecake Kreme filling, while the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is filling-free and puts a twist on an old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake.

You can try out the new Apple Cider Glaze collection from Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19. The Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut is topped off with a new glaze that’s made with real apple cider and spices for a sweet and spicy combo. The Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme takes it to the next level with Brown Sugar Kreme filling. Finally, the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is filling-free and is topped with apple cider glaze.

The final week of Krispy Kreme’s “Fall for Glaze” event begins Monday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. It features the Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme, and Maple Glazed Cake Doughnuts. The three treats are all covered in a new glaze made with maple syrup. The Maple Glazed Maple Kreme Doughnut also features a Maple Kreme filling, while the Maple Glazed Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned yellow butter cake doughnut.

Though Krispy Kreme’s three doughnut collections are only available for one week each throughout September, don’t fret. You’ll still be able to enjoy two fall classics — the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte — through Nov. 25. Of course, with Halloween on the horizon, you can also expect Krispy Kreme to unveil a spooky doughnut collection soon. Basically, there’s so much doughnut goodness to look forward to this season.

When you head to Krispy Kreme to pick up some fall-inspired doughnuts, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.