Your Krispy Kreme dozen is getting a festive makeover ahead of Halloween. Starting Monday, Oct. 5, Krispy Kreme's 2020 Halloween doughnuts will make their way to stores with a few new scary-sweet offerings. This year's lineup is basically "The Monster Mash" in a doughnut box, and each treat is more memorable than the last.

The countdown to the spookiest night of the year is officially underway, and Krispy Kreme is getting in on the sweet tooth-satisfying fun with the release of three new doughnuts inspired by Frankenstein, Dracula, and a werewolf. While these classic monsters might have built up a cult following over the years, they're not the least bit scary when enjoyed in doughnut form. The three doughnuts all include cute piping details, delicious filling, and, in some cases, candy or cinnamon sugar cereal, making it an all treat, no trick, experience.

The Frank Monster Doughnut, which is inspired by the creation from Mary Shelley's novel, features an Original Kreme filling and a layer of green icing to give the doughnut the monster's trademark neon hue. It's then decorated with black icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces to make up its hair, eyes, and mouth. You can expect a classic but delicious doughnut experience with just a hint of saltiness from the pretzels.

Raspberry filling fans will want to order the Drake Monster Doughnut, which is filled with the sweet fruit and then dipped in a light purple icing. Icing and sugar pieces make up the rest of Dracula's face.

Last but not least, the Wolfie Monster Doughnut promises to serve up plenty of chocolate goodness with some cinnamon sugar cereal notes, thanks to the wolf's "ears." To start, the Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and then drizzled with Chocolate Kreme to emulate a werewolf's fur. The face is made up of sugar candy pieces and cinnamon sugar cereal ears.

In addition to the new donuts, which will be available until Oct. 31, Krispy Kreme is sweetening treat season with a BOGO deal. Every Saturday, from Oct. 10 through Oct. 31, customers can order any dozen doughnuts and can get a Sweet-or-Treat dozen (which can be a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts or a limited-edition Jack-o'-Lantern Doughnut) for just $1 more.

To take part in this BOGO deal, customers can redeem it in stores, at a Krispy Kreme drive thru, or by ordering pick-up or delivery through Krispy Kreme's website or app. If you redeem it online, make sure to use promo code "SweetOrTreat."

If you decide to pick up your doughnuts or order them in stores, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.