Carvel’s New Brookie Ice Cream Is What Dessert Dreams Are Made Of

Cookie dough is kind of having a moment right now. From Twix’s cookie dough flavor bars to Krispy Kreme’s Twix Cookie Bar doughnuts, it’s totally on trend. Now, Carvel is changing the soft serve game with a brookie flavor that’s half brownie batter and half chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. The brownie-meets-cookie moment on June 27 also brought two new flavors of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough to the menu. Here are all the deets on the brookie mashup of treats.

You already know that brownies and cookies are delightful on its own, so simply imagine the harmonious meeting of the two. Carvel took it into their own hands to transform the delectable baked goods into soft serve, then combined the flavors in a brookie swirl. It’s made up of fudge brownie batter soft serve twisted with Nestlé Toll house chocolate chip cookie dough soft serve, Carvel announced on June 27. As Joey Tribbiani from Friends would probably say, brownie good, cookie good, brookie good.

Courtesy of Carvel

The brookie wave doesn’t stop there. Carvel has taken the blend and made it into scooped ice cream with cookie dough pieces, brownie bites, and chocolate chips. Treat yourself to a Brookie Sundae Dasher with layers of soft serve, caramel, brownie bites, hot fudge, and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Or, take a bite out of a Brookie Flying Saucer soft serve sandwich between chocolate wafers for a snack on the go. The brookie soft serve and scooped ice cream both start at $2.79, the Sundae Dashers are $5.89, and the Flying Saucers are $2.49 for one or $11.99 for six.

If you’re not about the duo and want to keep the brownie and cookie separate, Carvel’s got you. The soft serve also comes in brownie batter or chocolate chip cookie dough on its own. The brownie batter is mixed with chocolate ice cream, while the cookie dough stays true to vanilla. The two soft serves also come as hand-spun shakes for $4.89, and as its own Dashers and Flying Saucers, similar to its brookie counterpart. No matter the shape or form, it’s hard to go wrong with either flavors, together or separate.

Courtesy of Carvel

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day this July 17, with two for the price of one at any participating Carvel location with a BOGO deal on a small cup or cone of the Brookie soft serve or any Carvel soft serve flavor. From Oreo to Reese's flavored soft serves, and coconut to mint, there’s so many swirls to choose from.

