You Can Taste Twix's New Cookie Dough Candy Bar *Months* Before Its Release

Cookie dough lovers, listen up, because you’re not gonna want to miss this. To celebrate National Cookie Dough Day on June 21 (yes, it’s a thing), Twix is giving 1,000 lucky winners an exclusive first taste of its first-ever cookie dough-flavored Twix bar months before the candy bar is released. Talk about bragging rights. Want to stay ahead of the curve? Here’s what you need to know about how to get Twix Cookie Dough Bars in June 2022, before they drop in stores later this year.

You might want to start testing your reflexes now, because you’re going to have to act quickly if you want to score some Twix Cookie Dough bars. The sweet giveaway will treat the first 1,000 fast-fingered fanatics to one box of four Twix Cookie Dough bars before the bite is released nationwide in December 2022. The Twix Cookie Dough bar features the same crunchy biscuit base and deliciously smooth milk chocolate coating as the OG Twix bar, but the new-new comes in the layer with added chocolate cookie bits that has an appearance similar to cookie dough. The cookie dough layers is described on the Twix website as a "creamy cookie dough-flavored layer,” so it’s probably not straight dough (which makes sense considering it’s not refrigerated). Elite Daily reached out to Mars Wrigley for more details on the filling, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Since you’ll have to taste it to find out what is in this bar, here’s how to enter the Twix Cookie Dough giveaway: Through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 20, you can visit the official Twix Cookie Dough giveaway page and sign up to be alerted via email when the Twix Cookie Dough bars are up for grabs on June 21. Once you receive the reminder, make sure to return back to the Twix Cookie Dough giveaway page, and enter your information on June 21. If you’re one of the first 1,000 people to visit the website, you’ll receive an email confirming you’ve claimed your prize and when you can expect to receive your goodies.

According to the official terms and conditions, the giveaway is expected to go live between 9 a.m. ET and run until 9 p.m. ET on June 24, or until supplies last. If you couldn’t already tell, the freebies are given out on a first come, first served basis, so it’s probably best to get to the website as soon as you get that email. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and entrants will be limited to only one entry per participant. To see a full list of the rules, click here.

If you aren’t able to score the snack on time, be sure to keep an eye out for the new Twix Cookie Dough flavor when it hits stores in December 2022. According to Mars Wrigley, the cookie dough bar will be a permanent addition to Twix’s lineup starting in December, which means you won’t have to stress about missing out on the flavor again. The new candy bar will be available in a 1.36-ounce Single Size, a 2.72-ounce Share Size, and a 9.7-ounce Minis Stand Up Pouch.

National Cookie Dough Day wouldn’t be complete without a sweet treat, so get yours for free — and before anyone else.