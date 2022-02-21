Get ready for a new Krispy Kreme mash-up featuring a candy bar you know and love. The chain partnered with Twix for the first time ever to drop a lineup of three new doughnuts — and ready your tastebuds, because there’s a treat that comes stuffed with an entire Twix candy bar. It’s safe to say Krispy Kreme’s Twix doughnut collection will sweeten up your 2022 with all the caramel and cookies.

Krispy Kreme launched its new Twix doughnut collection on Monday, Feb. 21, and the collab is seriously a dream for candy lovers. After all, there are three new doughnuts for you to enjoy as morning bite or a mid-afternoon snack whenever the cravings hit. Unsurprisingly, all of the treats in the lineup feature Twix candy — either an entire bar or in pieces — and a Krispy Kreme Doughnut. The result is a balanced blend of crunch, caramel, and cookie with each bite.

Kicking off the collection is the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a Twix Cookie Bar, which features a ‘Gram-worthy doughnut shaped like a candy bar. The inside is filled with Chocolate Kreme and an entire Twix Cookie Bar, while the outside is dipped in rich chocolate icing. The confection is finished off with drizzles of dulce de leche and chocolate icing, as well as even more bits of Twix.

Next up is the Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar pieces, which starts off with a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling. It’s finished off with bits of Twix and dulce de leche drizzle for a chocolate and caramel dream.

Rounding out the lineup is the Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with Twix Cookie Bar pieces. This Krispy Kreme treat features a mini Original Glazed doughnut that’s dipped in chocolate icing and covered in pieces of Twix. These are the perfect snacks to pop in your mouth when you’re on-the-go.

You can get your hands on Krispy Kreme’s new Twix doughnut lineup at participating nationwide Krispy Kreme locations through March 6. You can purchase the regular-sized doughnuts either individually or in a special dozen, which includes four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts filled with a Twix Bar, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts topped with Twix Bar pieces, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts.

If you’d like to get a taste of the Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with Twix Bar pieces, you can purchase the mini treats in a 16-count box that also comes with four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

