Michelle Hyped Barack’s Dad Skills In This Sweet 60th Birthday Message

Barack Obama is getting some major birthday treatment for his milestone turn around on the sun. For the big 6-0, his other half is celebrating him with a post that will warm your heart. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Michelle Obama’s 60th birthday message for Barack was all about him being a great dad. Along with a sweet family photo of the Obamas goofing around, Michelle made sure to highlight the best of Barack’s accomplishments.

Michelle shared matching birthday message on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and the accompanying photo is a such a sweet glimpse of Obama’s relationship with his daughters. The photo shows Malia and Sasha posing between their parents as Michelle smiles on the right and Barack playfully puts bunny ears over Sasha’s head.

Michelle captioned the post, “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all.” She added, “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama,” along with an overlapping heart emoji.

This was far from the first time Michelle has praised her husband for his familial devotion, but it’s always sweet to see the former first lady hype her husband.

Living up to the hype, Barack recently shared some “proud dad” moments for Malia’s and Sasha’s birthdays. For Sasha’s 20th birthday on June 10, Obama shared a celebratory message that applauded his younger daughter for her accomplishments thus far. “Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next,” he wrote on Twitter. The caption was alongside a throwback pic of him and Sasha when she was little.

When Malia celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 4, Barack shared a similar childhood post. Alongside the photo of him laughing and holding Malia’s hands, he wrote, “Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you.”

In the age of social media, a birthday is never complete without a shoutout from your loved ones, and from Michelle’s most recent post for Barack, it’s clear the Obamas have this birthday celebration thing down pat.