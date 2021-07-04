July 4 may be Independence Day, but for the Obamas, the day has extra-special significance. It also happens to be former First Daughter Malia Obama’s birthday! So along with celebrating America’s birthday, Barack and Michelle Obama shared the sweetest posts celebrating Malia’s big day.

Barack shared a throwback pic of Malia playing in his lap as a child while he burst out laughing behind her. “Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia!” he captioned the post. “It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you.”

Meanwhile, Michelle shared an old photo of a slightly older Malia putting her arms around her, writing, “Happy Fourth of July, everybody — and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It’s been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she’ll always be my sweet little girl whose big hugs and big heart always lift up my day. Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!”

There’s a lot for the Obamas to celebrate this year: Malia also recently graduated from Harvard University. When it comes to their daughters Malia and 20-year-old Sasha, the former commander-in-chief and First Lady aren’t afraid to share just how proud they are. “In terms of them having a good sense of what’s right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don’t worry about that,” Barack told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in June 2021. “What you and I might have tolerated as ‘That’s sort of how things are,’ their attitude is ‘Why? Let’s change it.’”

While Barack served two terms as president, he says his daughters are much more daunted by Michelle. When Dax Shepard asked him if he’d earned “more sway” over Malia and Sasha because of his impressive resumé during Barack’s July 1 appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert, Barack laughed and replied, “Absolutely not! You’re never a prophet in your own land. In fact, I am generally the brunt of every joke in the household.”

It definitely sounds like the Obama family’s Fourth of July celebration will be even more exciting this year as they ring in Malia’s big day.