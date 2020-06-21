To celebrate Father's Day this year, Michelle Obama shared a touching tribute to Barack's parenting style. Michelle Obama's Father's Day Instagram photo features the former president with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Check out Michelle's sweet throwback post for the holiday.

Michelle posted a candid moment of Barack, Malia, and Sasha from several years ago on Father's Day, June 21. Along with the post, she shared her appreciation for Barack, writing, "Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!"

To celebrate Father's Day, Michelle also shared a video on Twitter about Eric Mlambo, a leader in her foundation, Girls Opportunity Alliance. The foundation aims to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. The video features Mlambo narrating a letter to his daughter and speaking about how she inspires him to create change for girls facing gender-based violence, such as early marriage, mutilation in the name of culture, and being traded.

The post also features a link for followers to donate to the GoFundMe for Michelle's foundation. If you'd like to make a change and contribute, you can head to the Girls Opportunity Alliance GoFundMe. The GoFundMe page features different campaigns from grassroots leaders in many different countries, including the United States, Vietnam, Guatemala, and Uganda.

A couple days ahead of Father's Day, both Michelle and Barack posted on social media to commemorate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that they had been freed. Barack's post on Twitter included an article from the New York Times. He wrote, "Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory, or an acceptance of the way things are. It's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible — and there is still so much work to do." Michelle also reflected on what Juneteenth meant to her, sharing the story of her grandfathers who grew up in the Jim Crow South.

By using their platforms, both Michelle and Barack have been inspiring people to make a change in society.