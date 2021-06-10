Michelle And Barack Obama Posted The Purest Throwback Pics For Sasha's 20th

Being 20 years old is weird. You’re too old to be a teenager, yet too young to (legally) enjoy all the rights and privileges of being an adult. But let’s be honest, having the Obamas as parents is definitely a plus, especially when you realize how much they care about both of their daughters. Barack and Michelle Obama’s throwback posts for Sasha’s birthday are so sweet, they’ll make you ask yourself: Can this family just please stop being so cute already?

The presidential power couple posted their celebratory messages to Sasha via Twitter early on her June 10 birthday (yes, she’s a Gemini). “Happy birthday, Sasha!” Barack said. His message was written alongside an adorable photo of him holding a tiny Sasha, who was grinning with a mouth full of baby teeth. “You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next,” he added.

Michelle’s post was just as sweet, featuring a photo of her elementary school-aged daughter sitting on her lap. “Happy birthday to my darling Sasha!” she wrote. “I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!”

Ugh! They always grow up so fast, don’t they? Now that the littlest Obama isn’t so little anymore, she’s got some big plans ahead of her. Since both her parents went to Harvard Law and her older sister studied at Harvard University for undergrad, many may think Sasha would want to follow in her family’s footsteps. However, she seems to be making her own way. She’s currently studying at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, which ranks fourth nationwide for their Business programs, and carries top marks in Marketing, Management, and Production/Operation Management. And with her carefree, unbothered take on life — especially when it comes to appearing in TikTok dance videos — Sasha’s also known on the internet as the coolest member of the Obama family, which let’s be honest, is a high bar.

Although the Obamas have joked about becoming “sick” of their daughters during quarantine, per US Magazine, it’s clear that matter what Sasha does, she’ll always have the unconditional love of her parents. So happy birthday, Sasha! Now that life is slowly starting to return to normal in America, here’s to hoping that turning 20 in 2021 will be better than turning 21 in 2020.