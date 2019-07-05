Since President Barack Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha, graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. on June 13, everyone has been wondering about the soon-to-be college student's future plans. Rumor has it she'll be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan come the fall, but what is Sasha Obama majoring in? Ugh, they grow up so fast.

Seeing as her father was once the President of the United States, and her mother, Michelle Obama, earned a law degree from Harvard University, clearly Obama has big shoes to fill. However, there's been no word yet as to what the youngest daughter plans to study during her freshman year. Truth be told, she did just decide which college she's going to, and I certainly didn't have my future mapped out when I was 18, so she has some time to decide. Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives of the Obamas for comment on her post-high school plans, but did not hear back.

One thing is for sure, she's definitely paving her own path. While her older sister, Malia Obama, chose to attend her father and mother's alma mater, Harvard University, in May 2016, it's still not clear what she's studying. However, given that both her parents have law degrees, I'm going to guess there's one path that's not unlikely, at least.

Clearly, however, the younger Obama had different plans. However, no matter where she goes, or what she studies, college is an exciting and memorable time for all young adults. So, let's at least hope she enjoys herself.

If the rumors are true and Obama is in fact attending the University of Michigan come fall 2019, then at least she's got quite a few impressive programs to choose from. According to U.S. News, the university ranks fourth nationwide for their Business programs, with top marks in Marketing, Management, and Production/Operation Management. In addition, the University of Michigan is in fourth place for top public schools and ties for the twenty-seventh top national university alongside Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. So maybe it's not Harvard, but Obama's future alma mater is definitely an impressive choice.

Graduating high school and starting college can be a bittersweet experience for parents, no matter if they were the President of the United States or not. In September 2017, President Barack Obama spoke at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation, and detailed his experience dropping Malia off for her first day of college. Apparently, he couldn't keep his emotions in check. He said,

For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast. I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery, and I was proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.

Cue crying eyes emoji here. I don't know about y'all, but suddenly very emotional.

Just like that, both of the Obama daughters are spreading their wings and strutting into the real world, or at least prestigious college campuses. Perhaps we'll learn soon what Obama will study in college soon, but no matter what it is, let's hope she learns all she can.