Jack Harlow is dropping more than hit songs lately, and his latest debut is one that will have your mouth watering. The three-time Grammy nominated rapper has collaborated with the likes of Lil Nas X and DaBaby. But his latest partnership is one that brought him back to his Kentucky roots — and one you can taste at your local KFC when The Jack Harlow Meal will launches on Monday, June 6. Here’s how you can get the stacked offering that includes the chain’s chicken sandwich and more of Harlow’s KFC favorites.

Harlow recently spent time tasting KFC’s entire menu and curating his eponymous meal at the fast food chain’s headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a June 2 press release announcing the meal. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn't be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville,” Harlow said in the release. He combined his OG go-to menu items with new KFC releases for an old school meets new school mix — kinda like his banger “First Class” that has him borrowing Fergie lines from 2006.

The result: The Jack Harlow Meal consists of the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and an iced lemonade — all in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging. When the fries come with a side of ranch, you know you’re in for a good time.

Courtesy of KFC

Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just love a good KFC meal, you can order the Jack Harlow Meal at KFC locations nationwide, plus online or with the KFC app, starting Monday, June 6. If you’re in the ATL, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 4, because one Atlanta KFC is getting decked out to become Jack’s Meal HQ located at 2637 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, Georgia. There, fans can dig in and listen to Harlow’s latest album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” while doing so. KFC also said fans will “experience surprises throughout the day.” A Jack Harlow surprise visit, perhaps? I can’t confirm, but you’ll have to be there to find out.

Any memorable concert always comes with merch. Harlow and KFC will drop a line of co-branded merch, and if it’s anything like the meal, it’s bound to be a hit. To be notified of the drop, download the KFC app and turn on push notifications.

KFC isn’t the first fast food chain give celebs their own meals — you probably remember McDonalds’ BTS and Saweetie offerings — but Harlow marks the first time the fried chicken joint is getting in on the celeb-backed fun. TBH, the Kentucky native’s KFC meal sounds like a fire debut.