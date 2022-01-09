KFC's New Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets Are Its First Plant-Based Combo

KFC is giving plant-based foodies plenty to celebrate in 2022 with the nationwide launch of Beyond Friend Chicken. The highly-anticipated menu item is officially dropping at KFC restaurants across the country on Jan. 10 — but it’ll only be available for a limited time. So you’ll definitely want to get a taste of KFC’s plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets while you can.

KFC unveiled the nationwide debut of its plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets on Jan. 5 — just in time to kick off the new year. With so many rave reviews from fans during its test run, the beloved nuggets are set for a nationwide debut on Monday, Jan. 10.

ICYMI, KFC first tested its Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia as part of a limited run in the city. The plant-based nuggets were then rolled out at more KFC restaurants across the country beginning in 2020, including select restaurants in southern California, Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Beyond Fried Chicken — which was developed by Beyond Meat just for KFC — features the same juicy flavors as KFC’s OG fried chicken but instead, just without any actual chicken. Of course, your Beyond Fried Chicken will come with the KFC dipping sauce of your choice: Honey BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or KFC Sauce.

If you’re ready to try out the bites, you can get order Beyond Fried Chicken at nationwide KFC restaurants beginning Jan. 10 for a limited time, while supplies last. You can purchase the nuggets in six or 12-piece orders, or as part of KFC’s first ever plant-based combo, which also comes with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink. The cost of the menu item starts at $6.99, depending on the location.

To help you skip the lines in 2022, KFC unveiled a new Quick Pick-Up option at participating locations. With Quick Pick-Up — which is available for orders made through the KFC app or KFC.com — you’ll be able to park in special VIP parking spots at KFC locations and grab your order inside the restaurant at KFC’s new Quick Pick-Up shelf.

Before you head to KFC to get a taste of Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets during the limited-time nationwide debut, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.