Plant-based foods are all the rage right now. There are awesome vegan desserts and even delicious plant-based meats. Fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is latest company to join the veggie rage by introducing a new plant-based chicken. In partnership with Beyond Meat, KFC is testing Beyond Fried Chicken. Its reception with customers could mean more plant-based meat options coming to a KFC near you soon.

The Beyond Fried Chicken will make its debut on Aug. 27, per an Aug. 26 press release, and it will be available in delicious nuggets, which of course, you'll want to pair with your favorite dipping sauce. One of the most popular sauces is KFC's signature Finger Lickin' Good sauce. The nuggets will be available in six-piece or 12-piece combo meals for $6.49 and $8.49, respectively. You can also go for the four-piece a la carte deal for the bargain price of $1.99.

For those looking to step up the classic chicken wing experience, the Beyond Fried Chicken boneless wings has got your back. Available in six-piece or 12-piece options, the boneless wings cost $6 and $12, respectively. Boneless wings always need a savory sauce pairing to spice up the flavor profile, so choose from Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ to complete your mouthwatering meal. "KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it's plant-based," said Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer, KFC U.S. in a press release sent to Elite Daily. "I think we've all heard 'it tastes like chicken' — well our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicekn!"

At the moment, there's not much information in terms of what actually goes into the Beyond Fried Chicken, but to be one of the first lucky ones to taste the new plant-based chicken, you'll want to head to the one restaurant that is testing the product on Aug. 27. It's the KFC Cobb Parkway restaurant near SunTrust Park in Atlanta. With the purchase of any KFC menu item on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10:30am ET to 6:30pm ET, you'll get a complimentary sample of Beyond Fried Chicken. Supplies are limited, so don't waste any time when heading over to the special KFC location.

It's not surprising that KFC is partnering with Beyond Meat, which is a well-known name and leader in the plant-based food industry. They develop and create meats like burgers, sausages and more. This isn't the company's first foray into fast food partnerships — Beyond Meat also has a partnership with Carl's Jr., which sells a meatless burger. Besides Beyond Meat, there are also other fast food chains that have plant-based food options, which points to the growing popularity of the product nationwide. For example, Burger King has the Impossible Whopper, while White Castle has the Impossible Slider.

With so many other plant-based meat options on the market, how will the Beyond Fried Chicken fare? You'll have to head to KFC in Atlanta on Aug. 27 to judge for yourself. If all goes well with the new product, the menu item could expand to more locations. The press release noted that "customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout."

I love that KFC is innovating and experimenting by adding new plant-based offerings to their current menu. Like the other loyal KFC fans across the country, I'll just have to wait and see whether or not it lives up to classic favorites by the fast food chain.