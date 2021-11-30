You Can Get Paid $2,500 For Watching 25 Of Your Fave Holiday Movies

As you’re sipping hot chocolate and blasting the holiday music, you may want to turn up your holiday to the tune of $2,500. You may not have heard of a Holiday Cheermeister, but you’ll want to learn all about it — because the role could pay you for streaming all of your favorites. There’s no time to waste, so here’s how to enter Reviews.com’s Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie-watching dream job for your chance at the best seasonal position ever.

Reviews.com is accepting applications for its Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job through Dec. 3, and you won’t want to sleep on the chance to get paid $100 per holiday film. The company is seeking the perfect Chief Holiday Cheermeister to snuggle up, relax, and watch 25 holiday movies of their choice in 25 days. In addition to scoring $2,500 in cash, the lucky jobholder will also get a year’s worth of streaming subscriptions to seven different streaming services so they can continue marathoning their favorite content. According to the company, you’re the perfect candidate if you’re full of holiday spirit all year-round and break out the decorations as soon as November hits.

To apply, you’ll need to be 18 or older, have a streaming device, and have the stamina to marathon 25 movies in 25 days. You’ll also need to be full of so much cheer that you don’t mind filling out a brief survey after each holiday movie viewing. If that sounds like you, here’s how you can apply.

How To Enter The Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream Job

Head to the Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie Dream job website from Reviews.org. Scroll down to the application form located under the headline “Submit Your Application.” Fill out the form with your name, contact details, and describe why you’re the right person for the job in 200 words or less. Since the company is choosing its winner based on the quality of the application, make sure you take time to explain why you ~are~ the Cheermeister. Finally, click the “Apply” button, and you’re all set to wait to see if you’ve won.

It’s important not to drag your feet because the application window closes at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3.

Disney

Reviews.com will announce the winner on its YouTube channel at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 10, and they’ll also receive a notification via email.

If you happen to win the title of Cheermeister, you’ll receive instructions on how to redeem your free streaming package via email or video call before beginning the job. Each streaming subscription will be paid in full via gift cards or credits to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Hallmark Movies Now, and HBO Max. As for the $2,500, you’ll receive it via direct deposit no later than 90 days after completing the job.

New Line Cinema

Of course, if the Cheermeister needs some holiday inspiration, the company also shared some movie suggestions to stream, including The Holiday, The Grinch, The Santa Clause, Elf, and more.

Even if you don’t win the Ho-Ho-Holiday Movie job title, you’ll have a chance to win prizes if you tune in to the contest’s YouTube live stream on Dec. 10. During the stream, Reviews.com will give five winners prizes like one-year streaming subscriptions, a smart TV, and streaming devices.

While you’re waiting to see if you’ve won, you can start dreaming up all the movies you’ll watch for your ho-ho-holiday.