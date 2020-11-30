Calling all holiday movie lovers. Christmas came early, and your dream job has arrived. That's because you can get paid $2,500 to watch holiday movies in 25 days. It may seem like a Christmas miracle, but this is not a joke, and you can apply for the job right now. Reviews.org is looking for their Chief Holiday Cheermeister who will help them find the best holiday movie of all time. If this sounds like the job you were born to do, you'll want to send in your application ASAP.

Over at Reviews.org, applications are being accepted until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. MT. The application is fairly straightforward, and the only question you'll need to think about is, "Why do you feel you’re the right person for the Holiday Movie Dream Job?" You might want to dish on how you've watched every single Christmas movie ever made, or why the holidays are your favorite time of the year.

Once you click "submit," you're all set. You'll just need to tune into Reviews.org's YouTube channel on Dec. 7 when they announce the winner. To make sure you don't miss the big reveal, you might want to subscribe and turn on notifications. However, they will also email the winner.

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

You're probably wondering what else you'll need to do as the ultimate Chief Holiday Cheermeister if you are hired. Well, it's very simple. You'll need a device you can stream your movies on, and after each film, you'll need to fill out a quick survey about it. Since your besties are always asking for movie recs from a Christmas queen like you, the survey portion should be a breeze.

The job will require you to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit, and the best part is, you get to pick the movies you watch. Reviews.org has gathered a long list of classics to choose from, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and Elf. They've even included New Year's Eve movies on the list if you want to switch it up. Some of those movies include rom-com favorites like When Harry Met Sally, While You Were Sleeping, and Sleepless in Seattle.

MediaProduction/E+/Getty Images

Since you already have plans to watch as many movies as possible, this won't even feel like a job. Try to set the mood for the coziest movie-watching experience ever. Set up your very own hot chocolate charcuterie board, make a blanket fort with the fuzziest blankets you own, and rock a holiday PJ set.

If you're selected, you'll also receive a one-year subscription to all your favorite streaming services. That includes Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. You'll be set to continue movie-watching all through 2021, so what are you waiting for? The time is now to send in your application. Maybe soon, you'll be celebrating the season in style as Reviews.org's official Chief Holiday Cheermeister.