Party At The Pool With FUNBOY's 4-Person Disco Float & Detachable Beach Ball

Now that pool season is officially in session, FUNBOY is making it even more ‘Gram-worthy to take a dip and soak up some sunshine with your besties. While the chic pool accessories retailer is no stranger to head-turning offerings (i.e. private jet floats and giant inflatable cabanas), FUNBOY's Disco Dome Pool Float promises to turn up the party during your next pool day. With a detachable disco beach ball overhead and plenty of seating for four people, this playful float is pulling out all the stops to help you lounge in style this summer.

The float, which FUNBOY calls the Disco Dome, serves up major vacay vibes with a light green palm print and a checkered pink body. In addition to arched beams that hold up a light mesh topping and a detachable Disco Beach Ball, the Disco Dome also features an oversized foot bath to keep your feet cool, four cup holders located in the party island, and a grab and tether rope if you want to tie up to something.

The float promises plenty of seating for four people (it’s 100 inches in diameter), which makes its $299 price tag a steal if you’re looking to split the cost with pals and comfortably accommodate all your friends and any drinks or speakers you might have. Plus, FUNBOY is offering its currently sold-out Disco beach ball as a free add-on with the purchase, meaning you’ll be scoring the $25 checkered accessory on the house if you purchase this float. Keep in mind that this is only a limited-time offer, so you won’t want to wait on hitting “add to cart” if you need this colorful disco ball-patterned beach ball in your pool this summer.

If you’re looking for a pool float that is a little less expensive or you don’t need something that holds as many people, you’ll want to check out FUNBOY’s other collections which are equally as ‘Gram-worthy. In addition to the cutest retro Malibu Barbie-inspired line, which starts at $59 for a kiddie pool and goes up to $129 for a golf cart-inspired float, you can also score accessories like an inflatable ShotSki (just $19) or $119 inflatable red lip couch. Whichever FUNBOY accessories you choose, it’s safe to say these aesthetic pieces will definitely be making a splash all summer long.