Spring is here, and that means summer is just around the corner — and one of the best ways to enjoy the warmer weather is relaxing on a pool float under the sun. You can take your pool days and backyard chillin' to the next level this season with FUNBOY's new Malibu Barbie Float Collection, which will have you throwing it back to the '70s. Seriously, this FUNBOY x Barbie Float Collection includes pool faves like a convertible float and an oversized beach towel.

FUNBOY is known for its clutch pool floats, and the brand's latest collection is with Mattel. To get summer started a little early, the Malibu Barbie Capsule Pool Collection launched on Monday, April 12 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Barbie. Since the new lineup is all about celebrating Malibu Barbie, which debuted in 1971, it's full of vintage Malibu Barbie designs and colors. The collection has everything you need to channel some seriously retro vibes at your next pool party, including four limited-edition pool floats, a kiddie pool, and a beach towel.

You can take FUNBOY's Vintage Malibu Convertible Float ($99) for a spin, which is a stylish ride that'll have you feeling like you're driving with the top down. There's even a front compartment that you can use as a cooler so that your sips stay chilled all day long while you're having fun in the sun.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Or, if you want to be the captain of your own ship, why not lounge on FUNBOY's Malibu Private Jet Float ($99)?

If you'd prefer a chiller ride, you'll want to check out FUNBOY's Malibu Golf Cart Float ($129), which has a removable mesh roof you can use when you want some shade.

To keep it simple, check out the Malibu Dream Tube Float ($39), which is perfect for solo loungin'.

Of course, there are times when you'll want to take a quick dip in the pool — that's where FUNBOY's Malibu Barbie Dream Pool ($59) comes in. The 66-inch diameter pool is big enough to fit two adults or multiple kids, and you can quickly inflate and deflate it whenever you're ready to wrap up the party.

Finally, you can dry off with FUNBOY's Malibu Dream Swirl Beach Towel ($59), which is a soft, oversized beach towel that's 100% cotton.

If you're ready for a nostalgic pool day, you can purchase the new products on the FUNBOY x Barbie Float Collection website. Since the collection is only available for a limited time, you'll want to score your fave pool accessories ASAP so you're ready for the season.