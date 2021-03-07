Spring is just beginning, but it's never too early to get pumped for summer. Of course, one of the nicest parts of warmer weather is relaxing on a pool float under the sun. You and your loved ones can already start planning those much-needed lazy days, because FUNBOY's summer 2021 pool floats include fan faves like the yacht and cabana lounger.

The beloved lifestyle brand's latest restocks bring back plenty of aesthetically pleasing items that were previously sold out since early 2020. You can hop on FUNBOY's queen-sized Pink Retro Convertible floatie, which even Kylie Jenner has taken for a spin. Or if you want to be the captain of your own ship, why not lounge on the super-sized FUNBOY Yacht?

And since the world will still be recovering from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months, you and your quarantine pod can invest in the FUNBOY Funski, a massive jetski-inspired float that will be restocked on Thursday, March 11. There's also the giant, shaded Cabana Lounger that's perfect for sharing with a group of friends, and will be restocked on Tuesday, March 9.

Although FUNBOY's products cost a bit more than your average float, splitting the cost with a friend can make them well worth the investment. All of the floats are also equipped with plenty of sweet features to keep the good times going. Each comes with a cooler to protect your keep your drinks nice and chilled while you snap a selfie to show off your backyard hangs on social media.

Courtesy of FUNBOY

If you're hanging out with your friends, roommates, or SO, you can even use the cooler to hold your speakers or a makeshift mini bar, creating a pool party with zero fuss. Plus, you can also use the FUNBOY floats in no time: FUNBOY's products inflate in just a few minutes.

If you end up traveling with your float, though, make sure to follow CDC guidance on testing and quarantining to ensure that everyone can enjoy their hot girl summer to the fullest. With those precautions in place, get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy some much-needed R&R.

To check out even more FUNBOY floats and start prepping for your dream summer, head over to the company's website to find your favorites.