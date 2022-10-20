Halloween wouldn’t be complete without some treats, and Dunkin has a lineup of festive goodies that’ll make you scream with excitement on your next coffee run — try not to spill your caffeine boost when you see them. With three returning faves, including the Peanut Butter Macchiato, and some new Rewards perks, Dunkin’s Halloween menu has all of the treats with none of the tricks. But you won’t want to wait too long to snag the themed menu items, because they’ll be gone so quick it’s almost scary.

Get ready to have a wicked start to your mornings this spooky season at Dunkin. The coffee giant announced the expansion of its fall menu on Oct. 12 to include three Halloween additions — the Peanut Butter Macchiato, the Spider Donut, and the Dunk-O’-Lantern Donut. In case you need a refresher, the Peanut Butter Macchiato made its debut in 2021, and contains a creamy blend of chocolate, peanut butter, and Dunkin’s signature espresso. The sip is available hot or iced, but if you want to dive into the spooky season aesthetic even further you should probably order yours iced so you can sip on it in one of Dunkin’s glow-in-the-dark Halloween cold cups. Since pricing varies by location, it’s unclear what the cost of the sip (and the rest of the Halloween menu) may look like.

Dunkin’ Halloween 2022 Donuts

As for the donut options, the Spider Donut, which first launched in 2017, gets its name thanks to a chocolate Munchkin Donut Hole in the center of an orange icing-covered glazed donut and eight chocolate drizzles made to look like spider legs. Lastly, the pumpkin-shaped Dunk-O’-Lantern makes its grand return with the same vanilla-flavored butter creme filling, orange icing topping, and classic jack-o-lantern grin you know and love.

Plus, if you’re a member of Dunkin’s new Dunkin’ Rewards program, the fun doesn’t have to end there. Through Oct. 31, you can stack up some serious rewards as you gear up for the scariest day of the year, including earning 2X points when you order Munchkins or an Espresso drink, and earning 100 bonus points when you order on the Dunkin’ app on a Monday. You can even score a free Breakfast Sandwich, Bagel Minis, or a 10-pack of Munchkins when you order any full priced Medium or Large beverage. You read that right — free Munchkins.

Dunkin’s Halloween menu items are available to order in-stores and through the Dunkin’ app, but just like spooky season, limited-edition offerings won’t last forever.