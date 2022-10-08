Your pumpkin spice latte runs are about to get more rewarding. As of Oct. 6, the new Dunkin’ loyalty program, Dunkin’ Rewards, formerly known as DD Perks, is giving back more than ever before. For the first time, you can now use Dunkin’ Reward points to redeem (almost) anything on the menu, including food. Bring on the donuts, hash browns, bagels, and breakfast sandwiches. DD Perks as you know it is no longer, but the perks continue with Dunkin’ Rewards freebies. Here are all the freebies you can get with the new program.

Dunkin’ announced the new loyalty program in an Oct. 6 press release packed with exciting offers. There’s tons to unpack, from earning points faster to better rewards, there’s bound to be more caffeine in your future. If you’re not a member yet, join for free to start reaping the benefits. Life hack: Download the Dunkin’ mobile app and order ahead to avoid the lines, and have easier access to your rewards whether you’re ordering online or in-person. All your rewards are on view in the “Offers & Rewards” page along with member exclusive deals. Start running toward your nearest Dunkin’ for the freebies because you can level up your status with every visit as a loyal Dunkin’ fan.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

How To Earn Points

You’ll need to sign up for a Dunkin’ Rewards account to start earning. Once that’s set, watch the points roll in as you spend. Members will get 10 points on every $1 spent, compared to five points previously with DD Perks. You can also unlock rewards faster with rewards starting at 150 points, instead of 200 points with DD Perks. If you do the math, that translates to one reward every $15 spent.

How To Redeem Points & What You Can Get

There are a few ways to make sure you’re getting the rewards you deserve. If you’re ordering in-store, pay using the mobile app linked to your Dunkin’ Rewards account or scan the QR code for your Rewards ID in your app under “Scan/Pay” if you’re using another payment method. If you’re short on time for your coffee run, order ahead in the mobile app and save time while also collecting points.

Food and small bites are on the rewards menu for the first time ever. With enough points, you could score an entire meal. Here’s a breakdown of every item you can get with points:

150 points: Li’L Treats — your choice of one Espresso shot added to a drink, one three-count Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, or one six-count Hash Browns.

250 points: One classic donut.

400 points: A small, medium, or large Hot or Iced Tea.

500 points: A small, medium, or large Hot or Iced Coffee.

600 points: Bites and Bagels — a Wake-Up Wrap sandwich or a bagel with spread.

700 points: Crafted Drinks — a small, medium or large Cold Brew, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Dunkin' Refresher, or hot or iced Espresso drink.

800 points: Breakfast Sandwiches (excludes Signature Sandwiches).

900 points: Premium Sips — a small, medium or large frozen drink or hot or iced Signature Latte.

What Is Boost Mode?

Dunkin’ is rewarding its most loyal fans with an exclusive benefits tier called Boosted Status. Reach the elevated tier by showing your love for Dunkin’ with 12 visits in one calendar month. For the three months after, you’ll earn 12 points per dollar instead of 10 points. Plus, bragging rights to Boosted Status. Keep your status by consistently visiting 12 times each month, averaging out to three times a week.

Current DD Perks Member Bonus

Good news, DD Perks members. If you were previously a DD Perks member, your account and points will automatically roll over to Dunkin’ Rewards. If you have the mobile app, make sure your app is updated to the latest version. As a thank you to its fans for continued support, Dunkin’ is gifting existing members 150 points for free. That’s equivalent to one Li’L Treat reward, if you’re counting.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

Do Dunkin' Rewards Expire?

Technically, they do expire if your Dunkin’ Rewards hasn’t been active for more than six months. Keep your points alive by making at least one qualifying Dunkin’ purchase every six months.

Extras

As a fall special, through to Oct. 31, members can earn bonus freebies and points, including a free 10-count Munchkins or Bagel Minis with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase. Double the points on donuts, Munchkins, and Espresso drinks. Cure the Monday blues with 100 bonus points on Mobile Monday orders. Lastly, Boosted Status members get twice the points on beverages and breakfast sandwiches. Meanwhile, starting Oct. 12, members can dig into a free breakfast sandwich with any full-priced medium or larger drink purchase.

With all these freebies on the line, make sure your Dunkin’ Rewards status is up to date.