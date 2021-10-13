Dunkin’s New Halloween Drink Is A Peanut Butter Coffee You’ll Love

Your next coffee run might feel more like trick-or-treating this Halloween. Dunkin’ has a haunting new menu just in time for spooky season, and there’s a brand new sip on it. In addition to bringing back the fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’s new Halloween drink, the Peanut Butter Macchiato, is here to sweeten up your festivities.

Dunkin’ announced the Peanut Butter Macchiato in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the caption will make you want one ASAP: “Trick or treating but make it a Dunkin’ Run,” the company wrote. “The new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato is HERE!!” The Peanut Butter Macchiato blends the creamy and chocolatey flavors of a peanut butter cup with its bold signature espresso, and it looks as good as it sounds, with Instagram-worthy layers of orange and brown. You can get Dunkin’s new Halloween drink at participating locations nationwide. It’s priced at $3.79 for a Medium Hot Peanut Butter Macchiato and $4.29 for a medium iced version, though prices vary by location.

To pair your sip with a Halloween treat, you can get the fan-favorite Spider Donut for $1.69. The cute bite debuted on the Halloween menu in October 2017, and it features a classic donut with orange icing and an eight-legged spider made from a glazed chocolate Munchkins donut hole, complete with chocolate drizzle legs.

If those tasty treats weren’t enough, Dunkin’ is also offering a fun Halloween giveaway through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 31. When you visit dunkindoor.com, you can play an augmented reality (AR) game for your chance to win instant prizes. To enter once per day, use your smartphone to scan the QR code on the website. Once you’ve scanned it, the site will appear on your mobile device, where you’ll fill out a quick form and spot the AR door in your space. Then, hit the “Ring the bell” button, and the virtual door will open on your screen, revealing if you’ve won an instant-win prize like $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card.

Dunkin’s Halloween fest doesn’t end there. You can buy other classic donuts with orange icing drizzles and colorful sprinkles for Halloween. If you’re in the mood to get creative, participating Dunkin’ locations will also sell 4- and 9-count Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits with plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, pre-packed orange, white, and chocolate icing, and three festive sprinkle blends.

All of Dunkin’s Halloween donuts are available through Oct. 31, so you’ll want to get yours before they’re gone. Before heading to Dunkin’ to get the new Halloween drink, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.