Dunkin’ is getting upping its spooky season game with a new tumbler that’s a welcome surprise for coffee stans. The Boston-based chain is finally selling a Halloween-themed cup for the first time in recent years — and you can get it on your next coffee run. Here’s what to know about Dunkin’s Halloween 2021 Hocus Pocus tumblers before they disappear from the shelves.

Dunkin’ announced the Hocus Pocus tumbler in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Oct. 6. According to the brand, the seasonal merch launched in stores in late September 2021, and it’s the first Halloween item from the coffee giant in recent history. With that, you’ll want to grab one soon because the Dunkin’ Halloween tumblers are only available while supplies last. The spooky season tumbler is inspired by Disney’s cult classic Hocus Pocus and features the phrase, “Hocus Pocus, I need my Dunkin’ to focus,” and comes in Dunkin’s signature colors — pink and orange. You can buy the Halloween-themed tumbler from participating Dunkin' stores nationwide for $10.99 each.

If the cute aesthetic wasn’t enough, the tumblers get even spookier when you turn out the lights because the lettering and sprinkle design is glow-in-the-dark.

This isn’t the beginning of an entire Dunkin’ Halloween merch line. As of Oct. 7, there are no plans to unveil any additional Halloween tumblers this year, per the brand.

Since Dunkin’s Hocus Pocus tumbler is a highly-anticipated entry into the Halloween merch game, you can expect the cups to fly off the shelves as fast as the the Sanderson sisters take off on their broomsticks (or vacuum). Unfortunately, you can’t score the Dunkin' Halloween tumbler on the Dunkin' app, so plan to pick one up on your next Dunkin’ run — and make it soon.

Once you get your witchy tumbler, you can go full Dunkin’ for Halloween with Dunkin's official Halloween costumes from Spirit Halloween. (There’s a new cold brew one-piece that is calling your name.)

Before heading to your local Dunkin' to buy the Hocus Pocus tumbler and basically win Halloween, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.