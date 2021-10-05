You Can Be A Dunkin’ Cold Brew For Halloween With The Chain’s New Costumes

Dunkin’ is here to help you celebrate Halloween by repping your love for your fave sips. After releasing two adorable costumes for the holiday in 2020, the Boston-based chain is bringing yet another fun outfit inspired by its menu. If wearing your go-to morning (or afternoon) sip sounds like your perfect Halloween ‘fit, check out these Dunkin’ Halloween costumes at Spirit for 2021, including the new Cold Brew.

Dunkin’ unveiled its Spirit Halloween costume lineup on Monday, Oct. 4, and there are three options to keep you running on Dunkin’. ICYMI, the brand unveiled its first-ever official costumes in 2020, following its Dunkin’ runner costume in October 2019. Thankfully, if you missed out on grabbing a Dunkin’ Halloween costume at Spirit last time, the brand brought back the lineup. The costumes are available at Spirit Halloween locations nationwide and online at SpiritHalloween.com for $39.99 while supplies last.

Returning for this Halloween are the Hot Coffee Costume and the Strawberry Frosted Donut Costume, which flew off the virtual shelves in just 24 hours during the 2020 launch. New to the 2021 Halloween lineup is the Dunkin’ Cold Brew Costume that celebrates the go-to iced sip. The new Dunkin’ Cold Brew Costume features a 3D plush outfit that looks like Dunkin’s iced coffee cup. And it wouldn’t be Cold Brew costume with the coffee goodness inside the cup, complete with some detailed ice cubes floating near the top. To top it off, the ensemble features Dunkin’s orange straw.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you prefer to rep your love for donuts, the Strawberry Frosted Donut Costume comes complete with a pull-over style donut outfit with pink frosting and sprinkles, plus a mini donut headband. Look closely, and you’ll see the Dunkin’ logo on the straps of your donut, so no one can mistake which brand is your fave.

Last but not least is the Dunkin' Hot Coffee Costume, which features Dunkin's hot coffee cup with the pink and orange logo on the front, complete with the plastic lid on top.

If you want a Dunkin' costume, act fast. According to Spirit Halloween, you'll want to "get these exclusive costumes before they disappear for the season," which sounds like a restock might not be on the table.

When you go on a Dunkin' Halloween costume run to a Spirit location near you, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.