Dunkin' is bringing more than PSLs to customers this fall. The coffee company teamed up with the Spirit Halloween costume store to bring customers some fun outfits inspired its iconic sips and bites. These Spirit Halloween Dunkin' costumes will turn you into a cuppa or a strawberry-flavored doughnut — so you can take your love for Dunkin' to a whole new level.

The Spirit Halloween and Dunkin' collaboration was announced on Thursday, Sept. 17, and it marks the first time Dunkin' has offered official costumes inspired by menu items. Inspired by past years of DIY Dunkin' costumes, the chain finally decided to get in on the fun itself. You might remember the company offered a Dunkin' runner costume in October 2019, but these new options really let you show off your fave bite and sip. The new costumes are selling exclusively on the Spirit Halloween website for $39.99 each while supplies last. According to Dunkin', the Hot Coffee Cup Costume sold out on Sept. 17, and it will get a limited restock on Spirit Halloween's website on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Pink Frosted Donut Costume is available as of publication, and will ship out on or before Oct. 9.

The oversized Dunkin' Strawberry Frosted Donut Costume slips over your head and sits on your shoulders, thanks to the Dunkin' logo suspenders. The straps hold up the doughnut's front and back, which features pink coloring to represent frosting, images of colorful sprinkles and just a bit of the golden "dough" peeking out. There is also a little orange tab on the front of the doughnut with the Dunkin' logo. The most fun part of this 'fit is the Glazed Donut Headband, which literally looks like you're wearing a ring made of the confections on your head.

The second costume option is the Dunkin' Hot Coffee Cup Costume. Inspired by Dunkin's iconic cups, it features the pink and orange logo on the front and the plastic lid at the top, just like the energizing sips. This one is more a full-body deal than the donut.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

As you prepare for your Halloween celebrations, you should keep in mind the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance for social gatherings as of Sept. 11. It's best to avoid gatherings where possible, as it increases the risk of exposure to COVID-19. If you do host or attend a small gathering, make sure you wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing, and implement frequent hand washing or sanitizing. If possible, gatherings should stay outdoors. If you are feeling sick, do not go out.

Once you've got your safe celebration all planned, pop on your donut or coffee costume, and get ready to show off your Dunkin' fandom.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.