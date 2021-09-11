21 Hocus Pocus Zoom Backgrounds To Put A Spell On Your Video Calls

Get ready to light the black flame candle because spooky season is upon us. When fall hits, that means it’s about time to switch out your Zoom backgrounds for Halloween-inspired options, including faves from the beloved ‘90s flick Hocus Pocus. As you’re planning out your fave festivities and virtual Halloween parties, you’ll want to check out these TK Hocus Pocus Zoom backgrounds to bewitch your calls.

When Hocus Pocus was first released in 1993, it didn’t do so well at the box office, but it soon became a Halloween cult classic. And there’s no shortage of reasons to love the flick from its All Hallow’s Eve-drenched aesthetic to its plot, loveable witches, and Bette Midler, it’s pretty much impossible to hate. You can easily upload Zoom backgrounds by right-clicking to save them to your computer or phone. Then, open your Zoom desktop client or app and go to “Change Virtual Background” under Settings, and upload the pic of your choice.

From the “I Put A Spell On You” scene to Jinx and Billy Butcherson, these Hocus Pocus Zoom backgrounds feature all the iconic scenes you know and love.

1. “I Put A Spell On You”

The iconic performance of “I Put A Spell On You” by Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson is one of Hocus Pocus’ high points, not to mention a total Halloween bop.

2. Winnie’s Spellbook

The Sanderson sisters are nothing without Winnie’s spellbook. This Zoom background shows Book floating through the air with his eye open, coming to the witches after they’ve finished sucking the life out of Thackery Binx’s sister, Emily.

3. Bewitching Binx

After finding Binx spying on them, the three Sanderson sisters decide to curse him, bewitching him to live as an immortal black cat.

4. They’ll Be Back

Before Winnie, Sarah, and Mary are hanged by the townsfolk of Salem, Massachusetts, they find a loophole in the spellbook — when a virgin comes to light the black flame candle on All Hallow’s Eve, they’ll return from the dead.

5. Binx

When Max, Dani, and Allison meet Binx, he explains why the witches are back, and leads them to the cemetery where he guards his dead sister’s grave.

6. Max’s Parents

It’s hard to forget Max’s parents at the Halloween party — especially his mom and her Madonna costume.

7. Dani Screaming

Although Max’s sister Dani screams quite a few times in the movie, the best one is when she’s guilting her big brother into taking her trick-or-treating.

8. Billy Butcherson

Hocus Pocus has pretty much everything, including the zombie, Billy Butcherson, who awakes from the grave after Winnie calls him back from the dead, hopeful that he’ll do her bidding and stop Max and Dani.

9. Halloween Changes

When the Sanderson sisters set out to find children, they find Halloween night has become a frolick, and the children run “amock” in costumes.

10. Sarah Drives The Bus

One of the best moments in Hocus Pocus is when the flirtatious Sarah gets to drive the bus and gleefully honks the horn.

11. Max Lights The Black Flame Candle

12. “This is Ice.”

When Max meets some of the high school bullies, the infamous duo explains Ernie’s new name, that he went as far as to shave on the back of his head.

13. Max And Allison Trick The Sisters

When Max and Allison head to rescue Dani from the Sanderson sisters, they fake the sunrise with their car’s headlights. But pretty soon, Winnie, Sarah, and Mary realize they were tricked.

14. Binx Is Free

When Binx is freed from his curse, he is no longer a cat and gets to leave to heaven with his sister Emily.

15. Winnie Turns To Stone

After Mary and Sarah both explode in the sunrise, Winnie turns to stone in the graveyard.

16. The Sanderson House

17. Allison At The Costume Party

Max and Dani stumble into Allison’s house unknowingly and see her at the top of the stairs, much to Max’s surprise.

18. Satan’s House

When the Sanderson sisters feel down on Halloween, they find a man dressed as Satan and hail him, before making his wife ~pretty~ angry for their intrusion.

19. Revenge On The Bullies

Ernie and Jay end up captives in the Sanderson house, and when Max steps in to save Danny, he leaves them in the cages and takes his sneakers back.

20. “Sisters, Satan has married Medusa!”

“Satan’s” wife is pretty peeved about the three witches being in their house, and Mary says the devil has married Medusa because of the hanging curlers in her hair.

21. “Come, we fly!”

If you’re not Halloween partying with the three OG witches actually taking flight, then it’s not really a party.