Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.

No matter if you’re sipping on a new seasonal cuppa like the iced Nutty Pumpkin Coffee or sticking with the iced classic Signature PSL, Dunkin’s glow-in-the-dark Halloween cold cups are sure to start your morning off right all spooky season long . The collection, which was announced via the official Dunkin’ IG account on Oct. 4, features three tumblers made exclusively to hold cold beverages in purple, orange, and black. Each cup has a festive glow-in-the-dark message on the front — the purple cup, which is new for 2022, says “Dunkin’ is my boo,” and has some scary-cute ghosts floating around the bottom of the tumbler. Also new this year is the orange tumbler, which reads “I’m spooky before my Dunkin’,” (#relatable) and features a glow-in-the-dark cobweb and spider.

But the best cup in the collection might be the black cup, thanks to the glow-in-the-dark nod to the 1993 cult classic film Hocus Pocus. The tumbler, which features the phrase, “Hocus Pocus, I need my Dunkin’ to focus,” made its debut in 2021 with a pink and an orange option, but I think the Sanderson sisters would give their stamp of approval to the black, TBH. Plus, there’s no better accessory to bring to your Hocus Pocus 2 watch (or re-watch) party than a cup that’s practically straight out of Salem.

The tumblers are available in stores for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations for a suggested retail price of $11.99, according to the brand. Whichever color is your favorite, you won’t want to wait too long to snag yours. According to the brand, the Halloween-themed tumblers are only available for a limited time while supplies last.

If you’re not sure what to fill your new tumbler with, you can’t go wrong with the sips on Dunkin’s fall menu, including the new Blood Orange Refresher, the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. With one of these tumblers in hand you’ll be able to fully activate witch mode all October long.