Dunkin’ Is Launching A Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew That’ll Keep You Energized

Dunkin’s fall menu is officially arriving on Aug. 18, which means you’ll be able to enjoy the flavors of cozy season so soon. Along with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Dunkin’ is dropping a festive new iced sip that’ll put a twist on your usual morning coffee: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. If you’re wondering how much caffeine is in Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, rest assured it’ll give you a boost of energy.

Dunkin’s fall launch for 2021 on Aug. 18 is its earliest ever, which means you’ll have more time to enjoy the pumpkin flavors you know and love this year. The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is certainly a treat for fans looking for a chilled pick-me-up this season, since it combines Dunkin’s Cold Brew with pumpkin flavor. The drink is topped off with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar, and it’s even served with a custom sip lid made for enjoying the decadent layers of Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cold brew.

Along with its sweet flavors, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew has 260 milligrams of caffeine in a medium, per Dunkin’, so it’s a good option for those looking for a boost of energy. To give you an idea of how that compares to your usual cup of joe, a medium Dunkin’ coffee contains 210 milligrams of caffeine, and a medium Dunkin’ Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte features 166 milligrams of caffeine.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

When you’re not chilling with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, you can opt for Dunkin’s Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, which debuted in 2020 and is available hot or iced. It’s a blend of a pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a latte that’s topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. Basically, it’s fall in a cup.

To kick off the early (!!!) launch on Aug. 18, Dunkin’ is offering customers a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 through Sept. 14, while supplies last. After that, it’ll be $4.29 and $3.99 for a PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, respectively.

Other new caffeinated sips hitting menus on Aug. 18 include the Apple Cranberry Refresher (also available as a Coconut Refresher) and 100% Guatemalan Coffee. The returning sips and bites you can look forward to include pumpkin-flavored coffee, the Apple Cider Donut, the Pumpkin Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole, and the Pumpkin Muffin.

When you head to Dunkin’ to try out the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and get a jumpstart on fall, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.