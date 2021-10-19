The Spider Donut Is BACK At Dunkin' For A Spooky Morning Upgrade

Get ready to add a frightening twist to your mornings with Dunkin’s collection of Halloween donuts. The iconic Spider Donut is officially back, which means you can once again chow down on the spooky treat and all of its chocolatey goodness. Since Dunkin’s Halloween 2021 donuts are only available for a limited time, you’ll want to make your way to the chain ASAP.

Dunkin’s Halloween donuts made a comeback on Oct. 12 for fans to take their wicked festivities to the next level. Thankfully, the fan-favorite Spider Donut, which originally dropped in 2017, has returned for the 2021 season. In case you need a refresher, the bite starts off with an orange icing-topped yeast donut that's then topped with a glazed Chocolate Munchkin. There are drizzles of of chocolate and white icing to create the appearance of legs and ice — and the result is a donut spider that's actually pretty adorable. You can buy the festive treat for $1.69.

The other Dunkin’ Halloween donuts on the menu don’t come with double-donut action, but they’re still super festive with plenty of orange icing and orange and brown sprinkles. TBH, whichever spooky bites you choose to celebrate with will look so good on your ‘Gram.

If you’re looking for a spooky activity to do with your BFFs (or yourself), check out Dunkin’s Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits, which come with plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts that you can decorate with the included orange, white, and chocolate icings and three combos of sprinkles. The wicked kits are available in small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts) sizes, while supplies last. Pricing will depend on location.

To wash down your donuts, try the new Halloween drink at Dunkin’: the Peanut Butter Macchiato. It blends the chocolatey flavors of a peanut butter cup with espresso and is a sweet pick-me-up that’s getting plenty of buzz.

Dunkin’s limited-edition Halloween donuts and decorating kits are available at participating nationwide Dunkin’ locations through Oct. 31. Before heading to Dunkin’ to pick up some Halloween menu items, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.