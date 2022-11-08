Whether you’ve been put on dessert duty for Thanksgiving or you prefer to spend your snow days with freshly baked goodiess, cinnamon rolls are always a crowd please. And with plenty of viral TikTok cinnamon roll hacks to choose from, there are so many ways you can change up your recipes to fit your mood. Get ready to add one more must-have ingredient to your recipe: Cinnabon Chocolate Frosting. For a total upgrade to your cinnamon rolls, here’s how you can get your very own pint of the sweet topping.

If you’re on the baking side of TikTok, aka BakeTok, you’ve probably bookmarked your fair share of specialty cinnamon roll techniques, like Bachelor alum Matt James’ mouthwateringly sweet pumpkin cinnamon roll recipe or TikToker @kris.tin.michelle’s heavy cream hack. It looks like you’ll have to make room for another hack, because once you see what Cinnabon’s latest frosting flavor is all about, you’ll want to keep the cinnamon rolls on rotation all winter long.

The new Chocolate Frosting Pints launched on Nov. 7, and the frosting features a base flavor you know and love. The chocolate frosting is made by combining Cinnabon’s classic cream cheese frosting with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, according to Cinnabon. From the looks of it, the spread is a smooth texture that’ll melt in an Instagram-worthy way over your piping hot cinnamon rolls.

If the chocolate version of the OG frosting seems familiar, that’s because the chocolaty cream cheese frosting actually made its debut in Cinnabon’s limited-edition Chocolate BonBites in early 2022. They were the first rolls of their kind not to feature any cinnamon flavoring whatsoever, focusing more on the chocolate goodness.

You won’t be able to find the Cinnabon Chocolate Frosting Pints on the shelves of you local grocery store, but here’s how you can score the sweet spread to start revamping your cinnamon rolls ASAP.

Where To Buy Cinnabon Chocolate Frosting Pints

The first thing you’ll need to do is open the Store Locator on the Cinnabon website, because the Chocolate Frosting Cream Cheese Pints can only be purchased at Cinnabon bakeries. Keep in mind, though, that the goodies are only available at participating locations nationwide, so it might be worth it to call your local Cinnabon ahead of time and ask if they have the flavors in stock.

Once you’ve pinned down a location, the hard part is done, because all you’ll have to do next is buy your Chocolate Frosting Pints in store, or place an order for pick up or contactless delivery via the Cinnabon website or the mobile app. It’s not as easy as running to the supermarket, but it’s definitely worth it for some chocolate-ified cinnamon rolls. Oh, and BTW, if you want to stick to the original recipe, you can also get a pint of Cinnabon’s Signature Cream Cheese, too.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

Both flavors are only available for a limited time, so if you’ve got any holiday parties on the docket this year, make sure to grab a pint before they’re gone for good. According to Cinnabon, prices for the Signature Cream Cheese pints start at $6.99.

Between the pumpkin, heavy whipping cream, and chocolate frosting switch-ups, there’s no shortage of cinnamon roll hacks to try this winter. In fact, you might want to start working on your arm exercises now, because your batter stirring arm is about to be put to work.