Cinnabon Ditched Its OG Cinnamon Flavoring For Chocolate With These New Mini Rolls

Chocolate-lovers, this one’s for you. Cinnabon is rolling out a new treat called Chocolate BonBites, and its the first-ever version of the pastry to be made without iconic cinnamon flavoring — you know the scent you could clock as soon as you walked into the mall. Now, BonBites themselves aren’t new, but the addition of chocolate and the complete absence of cinnamon is. If you want to try them for yourself to see how they stack up, here’s what you need to know about where to get Cinnabon’s Chocolate BonBites for a new take on a classic.

The new mini Chocolate BonBites, which were announced on June 27, have come to (try to) dethrone the beloved Cinnabon treat as the best BonBites flavor on the market. Since Cinnabon’s new Chocolate BonBites don’t contain any cinnamon flavoring at all, that makes them the first of their kind. But don’t worry, because the new bites haven’t strayed too far from the OG recipe. Made with a rich, chocolate schmear on the inside and chocolate frosting on the outside, the chocolatey pastry is baked with Cinnabon’s pillowy dough, and it features the same signature cream cheese topping that you know and love.

The new flavor is available at select locations as of June 27, and it can be purchased in a 4-pack or a 16-pack for $4.79, depending on location. If that sounds right up your alley, you’re gonna want to get your hands on a helping of the bites ASAP, because the highly anticipated Chocolate BonBites flavor is only here for a limited time this summer.

Thankfully, you won’t have to go looking for the new flavor too far, because there are a couple ways you can score the limited-edition treats. For starters, Cinnabon stans can scoop up the snack at select mall bakeries nationwide. To find the Cinnabon location nearest to you, make sure to use the Store Locator on the company’s website.

Or, if you’re heading out on a summer road trip this season, you can find the Chocolate BonBites at various Maverick and Pilot Flying J Travel Center gas stations nationwide. I’m not saying you should map out your trip based on this information alone, but if you feel so inclined, you can check out the Location Finder on the Pilot Flying J website to see which travel centers might be on your route.

To make things even more convenient, the tasty pastries are also available at select Cinnabon locations for delivery, pickup, or curbside pickup via the Cinnabon app. And if you don’t have the app, you can opt to get your mini Chocolate BonBites delivered directly to your door through one of the various food delivery platforms that caters to Cinnabon orders, such as Grubhub and Seamless. So yeah, you’ve got your fair share of options to choose from. From one chocolate lover to another — you’re welcome.

It’s unclear how long the Chocolate BonBites will be around for (they are a ~limited-time~ treat), but with so many ways to snag the snack, there’s basically no excuse for you not to try them while you still can.